Thune praises economic growth in Rapid City area

Sen. John Thune said Friday that business and residential development in Rapid City and Box Elder are both great signs for the economic health of South Dakota.

Thune attended the groundbreaking of the new Liberty Center in Box Elder on Friday morning and then later toured the Ascent Innovation Center in downtown Rapid City. The new business incubator center at the corner of East Main Street and East Boulevard will be home to Elevate Rapid City and other businesses.

"I think it's a great addition to Rapid (City) and it enables all the various organizations that are promoting economic growth and job creation to be housed in one building," Thune said of the Ascent Innovation Center.

South Dakota's senior Republican senator said the partnership between local, state and federal government entities, combined with support from the private sector is a key victory for West River. Thune said the rest of the nation can learn from the success.