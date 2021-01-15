Tribal chairman tells lawmakers that it's time to cooperate in State of the Tribes address

The address at the beginning of the legislative session is delivered every year by one of the elected tribal leaders and is intended to promote cooperation and spell out legislative priorities from a tribal leader's perspective. Faith used the opportunity to seek support for a proposal to establish schools that would teach Lakota, Dakota, and Nakota language and culture, called Oceti Sakowin schools.

He said the schools would be important to students' self-identity and help foster a revival of Oceti Sakowin — or Sioux — culture.

“Our custom, traditions, our song and dance, it’s coming back strong,” Faith said.

But he also acknowledged that the pandemic threatens the culture, as tribal elders have been particularly vulnerable to the virus. The Standing Rock Sioux have prioritized Native-language speakers, people who lead ceremonies and clergy for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Department of Health says Native Americans are disproportionately affected by the virus, making up 13% of deaths statewide while representing just 9% of the population.

Rep. Tamara St. John, a Republican who is a member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, praised the tone of Faith's address as a step towards fostering partnerships to tackle issues such as drug addiction and economic development. She also said she was excited that the Oceti Sakowin school proposal was back at the legislature after failing in the House last year.

