Update: House votes to kill enabling legislation for voter-approved medical marijuana measure

“It changes some of the membership and makes it just as friendly as possible,” he said of the medical marijuana committee. “It also removes ingestion from the criminal statutes under certain circumstances.”

In November, voters approved Initiated Measure 26 seeking to legalize medical marijuana and Amendment A, which would allow adult use of recreational marijuana.

Jamison asked that the House honor the will of the voters.

“If you at least recognize the intent of the voters with IM26 and initiated measure A, I think you understand that the people, the public, wanted adult use marijuana and they wanted medical use marijuana,” Jamison said.

The Senate amendments don’t reflect the will of the voters, according to Gosch.

“We heard testimony when 1100 came through here saying we need to honor the will of the people,” Gosch said. “IM26 was written in a certain way and it needs to be honored in that way they voted for it.”

Gosch urged his colleagues to work with the Senate to change the amendments. “I have an amendment proposed that will take us as close to IM26 as we have been in the entire session.”