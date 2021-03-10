Update: House votes to kill enabling legislation for voter-approved medical marijuana measure

PIERRE | The House voted 67-3 on Wednesday to kill House Bill 1100, which would have implemented Initiated Measure 26 that legalized medical marijuana in South Dakota. Now, it appears that IM 26 could be implemented as written before it was approved by 70% of the voters in the November election.
After a conference committee was adopted earlier in the day, the House gaveled back in and House Speaker and prime sponsor of HB 1100, Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, told the floor that the committee could not come to an agreement on the bill. He asked the House to vote yes on adopting the conference committee’s decision and not to appoint a new committee, which did away with HB1100 entirely.
Earlier Wednesday, the House failed to concur with amendments that the Senate made to HB1100, a bill that would set the standards for medical marijuana in South Dakota.
Senate changes included an amendment making it legal for any person over the age of 21 to possess one ounce of marijuana. The Senate also changed the make-up of a committee that would oversee the medical marijuana program, trimming it from 22 members to 18 members.
A motion by Gosch to not concur with the Senate amendments and appoint a conference committee was countered by a motion from Rep. Greg Jamison, R-Sioux Falls, to concur with the amendments.
Jamison said the Senate changes were worthwhile.
“It changes some of the membership and makes it just as friendly as possible,” he said of the medical marijuana committee. “It also removes ingestion from the criminal statutes under certain circumstances.”
In November, voters approved Initiated Measure 26 seeking to legalize medical marijuana and Amendment A, which would allow adult use of recreational marijuana.
Jamison asked that the House honor the will of the voters.
“If you at least recognize the intent of the voters with IM26 and initiated measure A, I think you understand that the people, the public, wanted adult use marijuana and they wanted medical use marijuana,” Jamison said.
The Senate amendments don’t reflect the will of the voters, according to Gosch.
“We heard testimony when 1100 came through here saying we need to honor the will of the people,” Gosch said. “IM26 was written in a certain way and it needs to be honored in that way they voted for it.”
Gosch urged his colleagues to work with the Senate to change the amendments. “I have an amendment proposed that will take us as close to IM26 as we have been in the entire session.”
Rep. Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, called the amended bill the worst he has seen during his time in the Legislature.
“I think this is outrageous,” Deutsch said. “I think what the Senate is doing, has done to us, is outrageous.”
Rep. Jess Olson, R-Rapid City, said the Senate amendments followed the will of the voters.
“To say the voters didn’t want this doesn’t acknowledge Amendment A,” Olson said. “That was a majority vote and that passed.”
The motion to concur with the Senate amendments failed on a 24-46 vote. The motion to not concur and form a conference committee was approved on a voice vote.
The two houses have one day to work out their differences as the legislative session is scheduled to end on Thursday.