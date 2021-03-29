UPDATE: Noem issues executive orders in place of women's sports bill

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

HB 1217’s prime sponsor Rep. Rhonda Milstead, R-Hartford, said the style and form veto does not allow for substantive changes to a bill and that the governor needs to either sign the bill as it was delivered to her desk or veto it.

“To take and remove sections is not appropriate for the executive branch,” Milstead said.

Rep. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, concurred with Milstead that the style and form veto did not apply in this case because the governor made substantial changes in the way the bill was written.

“What we’re talking about is an unconstitutional use of this veto,” Howard said.

Rep. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids, said the vetoed portions of the bill were not included in error and removing them fundamentally changes the bill.

The inclusion of protections for female college athletes was not an error. The inclusion of a substantive enforcement mechanism … was not an error. Those are substantive amendments being proposed to the bill. And I’m here to tell you that it’s clearly, 100%, without a doubt, unconstitutional,” Hansen said.

The governor’s style and form changes were shot down by the House, with only Representatives Anderson and Tidemann voting to approve the changes. The bill goes back to Noem next to either sign the bill as it first appeared on her desk or to veto it.

