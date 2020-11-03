UPDATE: Republicans sweep local House, Senate races

Republicans Becky Drury and Chris Johnson won the District 32 House of Representatives race, with Johnson receiving 32% of the vote and Drury holding 28% of the count. Democratic candidates Toni Diamond and James Preston were defeated, with each receiving 19% and 20% of the vote, respectively, un-canvassed Wednesday results showed.

"I would like to thank the voters who put their trust in me. There are some good things going on in South Dakota and one-time money will be coming to the state, and I want to make sure some of that comes to the Rapid City area. I will work diligently to make sure those funds are used appropriately," Drury said. "I want to thank my family, volunteers and financial donors for their support and help through this campaign."