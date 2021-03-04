Women's sports bill smoked out in Senate

The Senate successfully revived House Bill 1217, which if enacted would ban transgender girls from playing on girls’ athletic teams on Thursday afternoon. The Senate State Affairs on Wednesday voted 6-3 to send the bill to the 41st day.

+2 Sports fairness bill fails in Senate committee A bill that would have barred transgender women and girls from participating in women’s spor…

Sen. Maggie Sutton, R-Sioux Falls, used Joint Rule 7-7 to “smoke out” the bill, a legislative procedure that says if one-third of a house’s members approves, that house can require a committee to deliver a bill to the full house by the next legislative day. The bill will need to be calendared, which requires a majority vote to bring the bill to a floor debate.

Sutton brought the bill back because she said she believes there is “positive support” from the Senate for the bill. Sutton testified in favor of the bill during the Senate State Affairs committee hearing on the bill on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Reasons for sending this to the 41st day was purely based on opinion. I think this Senate chamber wants to hear honest testimony. So let’s give democracy a chance,” Sutton told the Senate.

GOP leaders defend bill barring trans girls from girls sports teams Republican leaders doubled down on their statements that transgender girls do not belong on …

Per Joint Rule 7-7, only one-third of the Senate needs to vote in favor of bringing the bill back in order to revive it. Sixteen senators, all Republicans, voted in favor, and 18 opposed.