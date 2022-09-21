Leiter returns to Rush for 2022-23 season

The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that Colton Leiter has signed a contract to return to the Rush for the 2022-23 season.

“I’m very excited to be back in Rapid for another season,” Leiter said. “I’m looking forward to seeing all the guys and the great Rush Nation. Can’t wait to see what this group can do after a very solid season last year.”

Leiter appeared in 54 games during the 2021-22 season, spending time both as a center and a defenseman. He netted ten goals and 11 assists and chipped in with two goals and three assists in 11 postseason games.

“We are excited to bring Colton back,” Rush head coach and general manager Scott Burt said. “He has a special talent being able to play forward and defense, which he did last season. He is a great player and teammate which he fits the mold we are putting together this season.”

Last season was Leiter’s ECHL rookie season and his second as a professional. He played 18 games for Visby/Roma in HockeyEttan in Sweden, during the 2020-21 season.

Leiter opened the 2021-22 season by playing three games for ESC Kempten in Germany4, where he had a goal and two assists in two games. He came to Rush training camp on a professional tryout contract and spent the entire season with Rapid City after making the team out of camp.

The Rush open the season at 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 21 against the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.