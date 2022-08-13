Lemmon/McIntosh inexperienced in move to 9B

Lemmon/McIntosh begins a new era of sorts this season as the Cowboys drop down to Class 9B football following a 4-5 season in 2021 that concluded with a 28-0 loss to Ipswich in the first round of the 9AA playoffs.

Two years removed from a 10-1 season that saw the Cowboys advance to the 9AA semifinals, this year’s transition perhaps comes at an opportune time for the Lemmon/McIntosh program, as this squad will feature a roster top-heavy with underclassmen.

“We are going to be a young, inexperienced group,” said head coach Josh Anderson, who begins his third year heading up the program. “We have some great kids coming into the system but who will have to adjust to playing varsity football.”

Though indeed young, and perhaps a year away from maximum success, the Cowboys do have building blocks in place as six starters return on offense and seven on defense, all of whom earned starting nods as sophomores last season.

Included in that group is quarterback Sawyer Thompson, a 6-foot, 185-pound junior who tossed 14 touchdown passes while averaging 156 yards passing and a 43% completion rate last season.

Thompson will be working with a relatively new corps of receivers as the top three receivers from last year’s squad graduated. Returning targets include tight ends Blair Ham, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound sophomore, and Andrew Dirk, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior.

And Thompson will count on junior linemen Emmit Maher (6 feet, 190 pounds) and junior Avery Peterson (5-foot-10, 220 pounds), among others, to provide the necessary time with which to successfully implement the passing attack.

All six of the above-mentioned players were two-way starters, while juniors Trevor Ellingson (5-foot-8, 165 pounds) and Logan Dreiske (6-foot-2, 160 pounds) saw regular duty in the defensive backfield.

“Coming off a stretch where the Cowboys have been to the playoffs with lots of upperclassmen, we will have to find the right combination to make us successful,” Anderson said. “We have lots of open spots to fill as the season starts off so staying healthy will be a key.”

Two seniors, Ethan Nehl (6-foot-3, 300 pounds) and Jared Riesinger (5-foot-6, 210 pounds) will be called upon to fill some of those spots, while sophomores Cash Schiley (5-foot-7, 130 pounds) and Nathan Penfield (5-foot-9, 140 pounds) will also see playing time.

Perhaps the biggest challenge for coach Anderson will be replacing the leadership and talent demonstrated last season by graduating seniors Tell Mollman (team leading rusher and tackler) and Tanner Miller (leading receiver and interceptor).

The junior-dominated Cowboys squad does have one very important intangible that coach Anderson is hoping will counterbalance the youth and inexperience.

“I like our team’s tenacity,” Anderson said. “We like to play hard, and the kids have a great attitude about getting better. Early growth will be a key for us and how far we can go this year.”

Lemmon/McIntosh will be tested early with a tough opening month of its schedule. Following a home opener against Timber Lake on Aug. 19, the Cowboys are on the road for three weeks against traditional foes Dupree, Herreid/Selby and Harding County/Bison. The outcome of those games will set the tone for the 2022 season.

Lemmon/McIntosh 2022 Season Schedule

Fri, Aug. 19 - vs. Timber Lake

Fri, Aug. 26 - at Dupree

Fri, Sept. 2 - at Herreid/Selby Area*

Fri, Sept. 9 - at Harding County/Bison

Fri, Sept. 16 - vs. Faith*

Fri, Sept. 23 - vs. Newell

Fri, Oct. 7 - vs. Stanley County

Fri, Oct. 14 - at Lyman

*Class 9B game