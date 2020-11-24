 Skip to main content
Lemmon-McIntosh leads 9AA all-state picks; Schlabach earns nod for Comets
RCC 12.jpg

Rapid City Christian senior linebacker Sam Schlabach returns an interception earlier this season against Jones County/White River.

 Kent Bush Journal Staff

Lemmon-McIntosh was among the top 9AA teams for much of the season, ranked as high as second. So it was no surprise when three Cowboys were named to the All-State team that was released Wednesday by the South Dakota Sportswriters Association and the South Dakota Football Coaches Association.

Leading the way was senior quarterback Cody Thompson, junior defensive end Tell Mollman and senior defensive back Isaiah Portwood.

Thompson, who was named the Class 9AA All-American, had an outstanding season, throwing for 3,007 yards and 44 touchdowns, completing 136 of 254 passes. He also ran for 509 yards and nine TDs. In his career, he passed for 8,667 yards and 121 touchdown passes. He also ran for 1,302 yards.

“Cody is a great kid,” said Lemmon/McIntosh head coach Josh Anderson. “He has worked very hard to become as good as he is. He will hold many of the nine-man records for passing for the state of South Dakota and nationally I believe. One thing I think is special about Cody is his community involvement. He has 8th hour free and on numerous occasions Cody has come down and played PE with the elementary kids. The kids absolutely love it. He has a great relationship with his team.”

Mollman had 103 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss and 14 QB sacks.

“Tell is a great defensive end for Lemmon/McIntosh,” said Anderson. “He has the work ethic that any coach would love to have on his team. He is first in most of our conditioning drills, and he is the first one to lead in every drill. He made many tackles from behind as he pursued so well from his defensive end position. Tell has a motor that won't quit. He has led us in tackles for two straight seasons and many teams ran away from him.”

Portwood had 48 tackles, eight for loss and three interceptions that were all returned for touchdowns.

“Isaiah has a knack of making big plays,” said Anderson. “He returned three picks in the same game this year and was a solid tackler for us. He rotated between linebacker and defensive back for us but his natural position is DB or at safety. He is so talented and just gets to the football.”

Also for Lemmon/McIntosh, junior Tanner Miller was named honorable mention.

Rapid City Christian senior Sam Schlabach led the Comets to their first-ever home playoff win at Hart Ranch this season, playing quarterback and linebacker. He was named all-state on defense.

As a linebacker, he finished with a whopping 169 tackles, 10 QB sacks, three interceptions, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

“Sam is a great kid who is very competitive,” Rapid City Christian head coach Ben Connot. “He is a tremendous athlete, but he impacted our team much more from a leadership standpoint and being the guy we could lean on. There is no doubt that Sam was one of the best players in 9AA on both sides of the ball.”

State champion Platte-Geddes had seven on the first team, led by running back Jackson Neuman, wide receiver Nate Whalen offensive lineman Royce Finney, defensive lineman Kelby VanDerWerff, linebacker Grayson Hanson and Jackson Olsen on special teams.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

Class 9AA All-State

Offense

• Quarterback — Cody Thompson, Lemmon-McIntosh.

Fullback/H Back — Cameron Thue, Hamlin.

Running Backs — Jackson Noem, Hamlin; Jackson Neuman, Platte-Geddes and Carter Hoffman, Deuel.

• Receivers — Angel Johnson, Viborg-Hurley and Nate Whalen, Platte-Geddes.

Tight End — Caden Foxley, Platte-Geddes.

Linemen — Royce Finney, Platte-Geddes; Carter Trowbridge, Hamlin; Caleb Bratland, Clark-Willow Lake and Ty Van Hull, Viborg-Hurley.

Defense

• Linemen — Riley Ferry, Hanson; Gradee Sherman, Viborg-Hurley; Kelby VanDerWerff, Platte-Geddes; and Tell Mollman, Lemmon-McIntosh.

• Linebackers — Grayson Hanson, Platte-Geddes; Seth Madsen, Arlington-Lake Preston; Tate Kessler, Viborg-Hurley and Sam Schlabach, Rapid City Christian.

• Backs — Jacob MacDonell, Hamlin; Isaiah Portwood, Lemmon-McIntosh and Hayden Gilbert, Viborg-Hurley.

Others

• Athletes — Ashton Hanson, Florence-Henry and Carter Gust, Viborg-Hurley.

Special Teams — Jackson Olsen, Platte-Geddes and Layton Eide, Deuel.

Honorable Mention — Ryan Krog, Matthew Nibbe and Aiden Erickson, Elkton-Lake Benton; Myles Kott, Platte-Geddes; Tanner Miller, Lemmon-McIntosh; Corbin Wirkus, Baltic; Tanner Preheim, Deuel; Riley Rothschdal, Kaleb Kubal and Isaac Crownover, Bon Homme; Treyton Sayler, Menno-Marion and Xander Sheehan, Hamlin.

