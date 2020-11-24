Lemmon-McIntosh leads 9AA all-state picks; Schlabach earns nod for Comets

Lemmon-McIntosh was among the top 9AA teams for much of the season, ranked as high as second. So it was no surprise when three Cowboys were named to the All-State team that was released Wednesday by the South Dakota Sportswriters Association and the South Dakota Football Coaches Association.

Leading the way was senior quarterback Cody Thompson, junior defensive end Tell Mollman and senior defensive back Isaiah Portwood.

Thompson, who was named the Class 9AA All-American, had an outstanding season, throwing for 3,007 yards and 44 touchdowns, completing 136 of 254 passes. He also ran for 509 yards and nine TDs. In his career, he passed for 8,667 yards and 121 touchdown passes. He also ran for 1,302 yards.

“Cody is a great kid,” said Lemmon/McIntosh head coach Josh Anderson. “He has worked very hard to become as good as he is. He will hold many of the nine-man records for passing for the state of South Dakota and nationally I believe. One thing I think is special about Cody is his community involvement. He has 8th hour free and on numerous occasions Cody has come down and played PE with the elementary kids. The kids absolutely love it. He has a great relationship with his team.”

Mollman had 103 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss and 14 QB sacks.