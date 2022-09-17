Lennox mercy-rules Custer in one half

CUSTER — Two Custer offensive starters left with injuries on the opening series and it never recovered as Lennox claimed a 51-0 mercy-rule victory over the Wildcats in two quarters Saturday at the Custer Football Field.

Quarterback Roland Sedlacek exited with a lower leg injury on the second play from scrimmage and offensive tackle Clayton Maude left with a leg injury on the second play. Neither returned for the Wildcats.

Custer (0-4) managed just 19 yards of total offense and one first down in the contest.

“It’s my bad for not having the guys ready to back them up,” Custer head coach David Williams said. “We put in some new stuff to surprise them this week, but we couldn’t run it because the second string wasn’t ready for it.”

Lennox (3-1) scored touchdowns on all six of its offensive drives, other than when it took a knee at the end of the first half. The Orioles finished with 214 yards of total offense.

Quarterback Braeden Wulf completed 7 of 11 passes for 92 yards and four touchdowns, to four different receivers. Running back Aston Bach led the way on the ground with 10 carries for 65 yards and led all receivers with two catches for 41 yards.

The Orioles also benefited from a safety on a 10-yard sack by Cody Peterson with 11:36 to go in the second quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, Corban Hanneman returned the Custer kick for a 66-yard touchdown.

The Wildcats went 0 for 6 on third-down conversion attempts with four drives ending on a punt, two ending on interceptions, one ending on the safety and one ending with a turnover-on-downs.

Backup quarterback Connor Adams entered and completed 3 of 7 passes for 30 yards with a pair of interceptions.

Custer combined for -11 yards rushing on 15 carries and surrendered two sacks for a loss of 18 yards.

“It’s just tough,” Williams said. “We play these big schools and a major part of our team just went down. I just have to stay upbeat and even if we’re losing, we have to keep being a family.”

After Custer went three-and-out on its first drive, Lennox responded with a nine-play, 51-yard scoring drive in 2 minutes, 55 seconds. Wulf capped the drive with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Carter Benning and the Orioles took a 7-0 lead with 7:38 to play in the first quarter.

On the Orioles’ next drive, they mounted an eight-play, 61-yard scoring drive in three minutes. Zacharia Rezac ended the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion gave Lennox a 15-0 lead with 2:55 left in the opening frame.

An interception by Layne Kuper on the ensuing drive gave Lennox possession at the Custer 17-yard line. Two plays later, Wulf connected with Conner Eich for a 10-yard touchdown pass that gave his team a 22-0 lead with 22 seconds left in the first.

On the following drive, the safety and Hanneman kick return gave Lennox a 31-0 lead with 11:36 left in the second quarter.

After another Custer punt, Lennox covered 39 yards in three plays and 33 seconds. Bach capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run to give the Orioles a 38-0 lead with 9:17 left in the second.

Lennox mounted another three-play scoring drive and covered 33 yards in 47 seconds to take a 45-0 lead on a 3-yard Wulf touchdown pass to Talan Diercks with 6:13 left in the opening half.

After a Wildcats turnover on downs, the Orioles went 48 yards on eight plays in 2:43 to go up 51-0. Hanneman finished off the drive with an 11-yard rushing touchdown with 1:09 left in the half.

Custer opened the following drive with an errant pass that was intercepted by Landon Slack and Lennox went in victory formation to secure the 51-0 mercy-rule win.

The Wildcats return to action Friday against Vermillion (1-3) at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

“We have to play for pride,” Williams said. “We are at that point now. We can’t look at what other people are doing, we have to look at ourselves and make sure we are doing the right things no matter what. If we do that, we’ll be alright.”