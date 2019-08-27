Service to the nation has come to include chainsaw mastery for some young adults from across the country who are stationed at a nature preserve in South Dakota.
A team of National Civilian Community Corps members is in the midst of a nine-week project at The Nature Conservancy’s Whitney Preserve, about 10 miles south of Hot Springs on the edge of the southern Black Hills.
The nine team members hail from states including California, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York. They joined the corps as 18- to 24-year-olds for a 10-month term of service, which includes up to nine weeks on a project before moving to another project somewhere else in the country.
Tuesday, the team was working under a hot sun amid the mixed forest and grasslands of the Whitney Preserve. Ben Pucket, a preserve employee, was directing the team’s efforts to protect the preserve from catastrophic wildfires by selectively cutting down trees in forested areas targeted for thinning.
“They’re a good group,” said Pucket, who ranches near the preserve. “They came here not only having no chainsaw experience, but I doubt many of them had used power tools before. To go from not knowing how to use a chainsaw to cutting down mature pine trees is a big step.”
One of the team members, Cedric Wyche of New York City, said he likes the forestry work so much that he is considering a future as a wildland firefighter.
“It’s definitely physically harder than most of our other projects, but I’ve just been enjoying the chance to work with chainsaws,” Wyche said. “That’s a skill that a lot of people can’t say they have.”
Using a chainsaw — after a period of intensive training — hasn’t been the only new experience for the team members. During their stay in South Dakota, they have had first encounters with bison and rattlesnakes, have had their first exposure to the sport of rodeo, and have gone fishing for the first time.
During downtime away from their project at the preserve, the team members have done other service work, including weed-pulling on the grounds of the Hot Springs Public Library.
In exchange for their service in the Corps, the team members are provided with housing, meals, a small stipend, $5,000 toward higher education costs and an abundance of training, work experience and life lessons.
You have free articles remaining.
Team member Hana Sherlock of Ohio has been enlightened by the simplicity of the lifestyle.
“I was surprised to learn that I can live with so little,” she said.
The National Civilian Community Corps was conceived in 1992 by members of Congress who worked with President George H.W. Bush, drawing inspiration from the Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps, or CCC. The NCCC was enacted into law as part of the broader AmeriCorps program in 1993 by Congress and President Bill Clinton.
NCCC projects are diverse. Team members might find themselves weatherizing homes, starting recycling programs, building hiking trails, renovating schools, cleaning up after natural disasters, or helping people with their tax returns, to name several of the experiences described on the NCCC website.
AmeriCorps and the NCCC are among the programs administered by the Corporation for National and Community Service, which President Donald Trump has repeatedly and unsuccessfully proposed eliminating in his budget proposals to Congress. The corporation received $1.08 billion from Congress for the 2019 fiscal year.
Organizations that want help from an NCCC team, such as The Nature Conservancy, which is a global nonprofit, can submit a project for consideration.
At the conservancy’s Whitney Preserve, projects tackled by NCCC teams are helping with the broader goal of protecting the 4,383-acre area, which includes several miles of Cascade Creek below its source, Cascade Springs. The land alongside the warm-water springs and creek is home to four rare plant species — tulip gentian, beaked spike-rush, southern maidenhair fern and stream orchid — that The Nature Conservancy says are found nowhere else in the Black Hills or the surrounding Great Plains.
The preserve also protects a visual feast of jagged mountains, forests and grasslands, which have all been a treat for NCCC team member Cece Garcia of California.
“I definitely think one of the highlights of this project,” she said, “is the view.”