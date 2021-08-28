Levi Walter Schonebaum uses a late ride to win bull riding

There is a reason why there are no early fan departures in rodeo. No stampede to the parking lot before the rodeo is concluded.
Bull riding is the last event and nobody is going home without seeing a bunch of undaunted cowboys climb aboard a pen of rank bulls.
In Saturday’s final performance of the Central States Fair’s Range Days Rodeo, the large crowd got a double treat: the usual breathtaking action and an event winner as Burke's Levi Walter Schonebaum rode Burch Rodeo’s Cigarette and Beauty Queen for 83.5-points to claim the top money.
“He spun left out of the chute, and I like them around to the left, and it kind of felt good and I kept riding,” Schonebaum said. “He about had me down at one point but I he kind of came back under me and I gritted her out.”
Coming into the final performance, there had been only one ride, a 72-point ride by Wyoming’s Clayton Savage in Wednesday’s performance, a solid ride but not a typical rodeo event winner.
“I was pretty excited when I saw that. I knew it was a great opportunity to get the job done,” Schonebaum added. “I’d seen a video of him and saw that he had been ridden a few times so I was pretty excited about drawing him. It will be close to my biggest payday for sure.”
Another South Dakota bull rider, Mason Moody (Letcher), added a third cover in the rodeo, an 82-point ride to earn second place money.
With most of the numbers on the event leaderboard looked doable coming into Saturday’s finale, none seemed more so than in saddle bronc. While there are no easy pickings in rodeo, the 83.5-point number posted by Newell’s Lane Schuelke on Friday night certainly appeared to be in jeopardy.
Not to be as among the 13 South Dakota bronc riders who made the effort, the 81.5-point ride (third overall) by Cole Elshere of Faith, a four-time NFR qualifier, was the best of the lot.
Other than bull riding, there were no other lead changes on Saturday night. There were, however, a couple of 2nd place efforts turned in. Blare Romsa (Laramie, Wyo.) 5.0-second neck catch and tip placed second in steer wrestling. And tie-down roper, Tanner McInerney (Alzada, Mont.) looped and wrapped his steer in 9.5-seconds to earn second money as well.
For a couple of area bareback cowboys with NFR aspirations was a big disappointment as both have fallen victim to injuries heading into the final month of the rodeo season.
Rapid City’s Shane O’Connell (18th in world standings) was unable to compete in his hometown rodeo due to a broken bone in his ankle suffered last week. And O’Connell’s traveling partner, Jamie Howlett, an Australian native who now calls Wasta home, did compete (a 76-point ride) though with his left shoulder tightly taped up from a fluke accident.
“After riding in Logan, Utah, I was runover by the pickup man,” said Howlett, who currently sits 15th and on the bubble in world standings. “I hope to keep competing though, will just have to wait and see.”
A couple of other changes atop the leaderboard did occur in the Saturday morning slack. Bulldogger Tait Kvistad (Benson, Minn.) wrestled his steer to the ground in 4.9-seconds to claim top prize while Tyler Boxleitner won the tie-down roping with a 9.1-second run.
2021 Range Days Rodeo Winners
Bareback - Ty Breuer (Mandan, N.D.), 87.5-points; Steer wrestling – Tait Kvistad (Benson, Minn.) 4.9-seconds; Team roping -Travis Stovall (Shepherd, Mont.) and Parker Munion (Miles City, Mont.), 5.3-seconds; Saddle bronc – Lane Schuelke, 83.5- points; Tie-down roping – Tyler Boxleitner (Loveland, Colo.) 9.1-seconds; Breakaway roping - Lynn Smith, 2.80-seconds; Barrel racing - Summer Kosel, (Glenham), 15.51-seconds; Bull riding – Levi Walter Schonebaum, 83.5-points.