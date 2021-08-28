Levi Walter Schonebaum uses a late ride to win bull riding

There is a reason why there are no early fan departures in rodeo. No stampede to the parking lot before the rodeo is concluded.

Bull riding is the last event and nobody is going home without seeing a bunch of undaunted cowboys climb aboard a pen of rank bulls.

In Saturday’s final performance of the Central States Fair’s Range Days Rodeo, the large crowd got a double treat: the usual breathtaking action and an event winner as Burke's Levi Walter Schonebaum rode Burch Rodeo’s Cigarette and Beauty Queen for 83.5-points to claim the top money.

“He spun left out of the chute, and I like them around to the left, and it kind of felt good and I kept riding,” Schonebaum said. “He about had me down at one point but I he kind of came back under me and I gritted her out.”

Coming into the final performance, there had been only one ride, a 72-point ride by Wyoming’s Clayton Savage in Wednesday’s performance, a solid ride but not a typical rodeo event winner.

“I was pretty excited when I saw that. I knew it was a great opportunity to get the job done,” Schonebaum added. “I’d seen a video of him and saw that he had been ridden a few times so I was pretty excited about drawing him. It will be close to my biggest payday for sure.”