Library preps for summer programs

In a board meeting, library director Terri Davis said as numbers change, determinations will need to be made if spikes in the number of active COVID cases are temporary or indicative of something more serious.

The library will begin its summer reading program June 1 to supplement its current virtual initiatives that started due to the pandemic.

Children receive a reading log from the library to fill out. They are asked to read 15 minutes a day for 25 days. When the children bring in the completed reading log, they receive prizes including a free book and coupons to local businesses. Children are then encouraged to repeat this process again so they can be entered into drawings for larger prizes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Laurinda Tapper, public relations coordinator for the library, said that reading programs have been shown to help kids retain information from the school year. She said it’s important that libraries are keeping kids motivated to read and learn.

Reading logs and additional information will be available at the library before June 1.