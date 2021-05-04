Library preps for summer programs

The Rapid City Public Library changed its mask policy in response to a decrease of active COVID-19 cases within Pennington County.
The library recently changed its mask policy from “required” to “strongly recommended.”
The library closed in March 2020 and reopened June 1 of the same year with a required mask policy. The policy remained in place even as COVID-19 numbers began to decrease and the library began to expand its hours and activities.
In a March meeting, library board members said that if active COVID cases stayed below 200 for at least one week, the mask requirement would be changed. The number is based on data gathered by the Department of Health and was lowered from the original 500 case limit the board was considering.
According to library policy, masks are still required when patrons are in close proximity to library staff.
The Library Board of Trustees created a pilot program allowing exceptions to mask requirements in the case of documented medical exemptions in a February meeting. As of March 8, two patrons had opted for medical exemptions.
In a board meeting, library director Terri Davis said as numbers change, determinations will need to be made if spikes in the number of active COVID cases are temporary or indicative of something more serious.
The library will begin its summer reading program June 1 to supplement its current virtual initiatives that started due to the pandemic.
Children receive a reading log from the library to fill out. They are asked to read 15 minutes a day for 25 days. When the children bring in the completed reading log, they receive prizes including a free book and coupons to local businesses. Children are then encouraged to repeat this process again so they can be entered into drawings for larger prizes.
Laurinda Tapper, public relations coordinator for the library, said that reading programs have been shown to help kids retain information from the school year. She said it’s important that libraries are keeping kids motivated to read and learn.
Reading logs and additional information will be available at the library before June 1.
Reading logs can also be dropped off at the pop-up library, a portable library that will appear in various places around the city throughout the summer. The portable library includes library resources such as free WiFi, book check out, and library card registration. Sites the library will visit include Sam’s Club, the Farmer’s Market, Canyon Lake Park, and many more. The portable library began on May 1 and more information can be found on the library website.
Several non-virtual children’s programs such as story times and crafts sessions resumed in March. Masks are recommended and numbers are limited to ten participants to facilitate social distancing so be sure to register in advance.
The library’s virtual initiatives include a YouTube channel and virtual classes. The YouTube channel has over 250,000 views and has published over 150 videos since May 2020. It covers a variety of topics including crafts for kids and adults, recipes, science experiments and tropes in literature.
Virtual classes are hosted on Facebook live including a book club, the Lunch and Learn series, trivia and yoga classes. The library also provides subscription boxes for teenagers and book delivery services.
Davis said because of positive responses to virtual learning events, the library will continue virtually along with in-person events to expand class or event space.
In 2020, the number of registered borrowers, library visits and public internet use were all down for the library. However, the ratio of digital materials to total circulation went up by more than 8%.
More information about library events and policies can be found at www.rapidcitylibrary.org or by calling 605-394-6139.