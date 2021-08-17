Lincoln edges O’Gorman at Lynx Invite

The Sioux Falls Lincoln boys’ golf team edged Sioux Falls O’Gorman on the final day of the Warrior/Lynx invitational in Sioux Falls on Tuesday.
The Patriots closed out the tournament with a score of 601, while O’Gorman wasn’t far behind with 602.
Watertown earned third place with 626, Mitchell was fourth with 638 and Pierre rounded out the top five with 642.
Spearfish was 10th with 694, Rapid City Central took 12th with 719 and Rapid City Stevens closed out the field in 16th with 743.
Individually, Bennett Garaets of Lincoln earned the top spot with a two-day score of 143, Jake Olson of Watertown was second with 145, Radley Mauney and William Sanford of O’Gorman tied for third with 146 apiece and Luke Honner finished fifth with 150.
Spearfish, Central and Stevens will be back in action Thursday at the West River Invite.
Boys Soccer
STM boys open season with win
The St. Thomas More boys' soccer team kicked off the 2021 regular season with a big win as it shut out Hot Springs 11-0 on Tuesday in Hot Springs.
Aaron Nelson and Henry Snyder led the way for the Cavaliers with two goals apiece.
Tom Solano, Will Green, Garrett Kerkenbush, Dawson Wagner, Ethan Billau, Jason Albertson and Kayden Schulz chipped in with one goal each.
St. Thomas More will play at Sioux Falls Christian on Friday, before traveling to Groton Area on Saturday.
Local athletes join Chadron track team
With just one senior on both the men and women’s roster this spring and a high retention rate among younger team members, Chadron State College head track and field coach Riley Northrup has announced the signings of a few area athletes.
“We did a lot of searching and think we’ve found numerous athletes who have good potential and are happy to be coming to Chadron State,” Northrup said. “Since track and field is such an individual sport, they’ll all have a chance to prove themselves. As coaches, it will be our job to help them do their best.”
Local athletes who have joined the Eagles’ track team include Isaac Perkins of Rapid City Stevens, who was fourth in the Class AA shot put at state with a toss of 50-feet, 2 inches.
On the women’s side, Sammi Comes, a high jumper from Harding County, has joined the squad. In addition, Alissa Weimann of Douglas High, who has personal bests of 2 minutes, 27.83 seconds in the 800, 5:18.27 in the 1,600 and 11:23.16 in the 3,200, has also joined.
Weimann qualified for the South Dakota State Meet every year since she was an 8th grader, placed four times and was the runner-up in the 3,200 as a sophomore.