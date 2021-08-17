Lincoln edges O’Gorman at Lynx Invite

Tom Solano, Will Green, Garrett Kerkenbush, Dawson Wagner, Ethan Billau, Jason Albertson and Kayden Schulz chipped in with one goal each.

St. Thomas More will play at Sioux Falls Christian on Friday, before traveling to Groton Area on Saturday.

Local athletes join Chadron track team

With just one senior on both the men and women’s roster this spring and a high retention rate among younger team members, Chadron State College head track and field coach Riley Northrup has announced the signings of a few area athletes.

“We did a lot of searching and think we’ve found numerous athletes who have good potential and are happy to be coming to Chadron State,” Northrup said. “Since track and field is such an individual sport, they’ll all have a chance to prove themselves. As coaches, it will be our job to help them do their best.”

Local athletes who have joined the Eagles’ track team include Isaac Perkins of Rapid City Stevens, who was fourth in the Class AA shot put at state with a toss of 50-feet, 2 inches.