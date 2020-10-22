Lincoln rolls early for 72-12 win over Central

It was anything but normal for the Rapid City Central football team in the last couple weeks, and Thursday night's season finale against Sioux Falls Lincoln topped it off in a disappointing way.
The Cobblers, who hadn't played a game since their 32-28 win over Rapid City Stevens Oct. 2, saw every mistake made possible at times and paid for it, falling to the Patriots 72-12 at O'Harra Stadium.
After the Central win, the Cobblers had to cancel their game at Sioux Falls Roosevelt because of a COVID situation, and again Oct. 16 at home against Sioux Falls Washington.
They finally got the go-ahead to practice early this week in order to close the season against Lincoln.
"We basically had three regular days of practice in the last 15 days. It showed. It showed in every aspect in the game," first-year Central head coach Neal Cruce said. "But you know, whenever it comes to the health and safety of the kids, we have to take those measures. We've taken those measures since the summer. It was just hard to prepare for a team like this in just a few days."
Lincoln, which had it's regularly-scheduled game against Rapid City Stevens canceled last week because of COVID concerns, was able to regroup and play Washington and not miss any game-action.
The Patriots came in ready to go in the cold, snowy night on Dunham Field, and took advantage of three-and-outs, high snaps over the quarterback's and punter's head, turnovers, two punt returns for scores, a quick striking offense and missed tackles.
The Patriots, who didn't punt in the game, scored on their first four possessions and got a safety for a 30-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, before taking a 51-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Even with a running clock in the second half, Lincoln added three more touchdowns for the lop-sided victory.
"It's really hard to start a game off with four straight three-and-outs, and each drive lasting 45 seconds or less," Cruce said. "You're just giving them the ball, and the defense is already hanging their head because they are spending so much time on the field. It just didn't go our way tonight. It just didn't work out."
Senior running back Isaiah Robinson, at 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds, was hard to bring down for the Cobblers, and he scored three touchdowns in the first quarter on runs of 1 and 10 yards, as well as from a 40-yard punt return. Quarterback Tommy Thompson got the Pats on the board with a 6-yard TD run.
A high snap over Central quarterback Kohl Mesiman's head — one of several in the game — put the ball back into the end zone, and it was pounced on by a teammate for a Lincoln safety.
In the second, junior running back Angel Jurshge scored on a pair of 1-yard runs and sophomore Gabe Gutierrrez added a 5-yard TD run for the 51-point halftime lead.
In the third, Jurshge scored on a 25-yard run and Ty Schafer added a 72-yard punt return for a score.
The Cobblers finally got on the board against Lincoln reserves on a 20-yard touchdown run by senior running back Gavyn Dansby, but Lincoln answered on a 66-TD run by Ilumva Elisha.
Central closed the scoring on a 67-yard touchdown pass from Meisman to senior Micah Swallow.
Elisha led the Patriots with 125 yards rushing on five carries — all in the fourth quarter. Robinson added 65 yards on nine rushes as Lincoln finished with 300 yards unofficially on the ground.
Thompson was a perfect 8-of-8 passing for 88 yards.
Sioux Falls Lincoln head coach Jared Fredenburg said his team played very well in all phases.
"The offense did a great job tonight. We really wanted to emphasize the run game obviously with the weather," Fredenburg said. "But really, I thought our defense played really well. The offense put the points on the board, but our defense really shut down their running game. That quarterback (Kohl Meisman) really worries me, he is such a great athlete."
Central had just 196 yards of offense, with 126 on the ground and 70 through the air as Meisman was 2-of-13 passing for 70 yards, one TD and one interception.
Dansby led the way on the ground with 57 yards on nine carries, while Lane Darrow had 42 yards on 14 rushes.
For the Cobblers, 1-6, the off-season is about building, something they had no real chance at this past year because of the pandemic.
"We have a good strength and condition guy in Tyler Simmons. He is going to take that and run with it this off-season," Cruce said. "You all know we didn't have a strength and conditioning this past off-season, we were shut down. We'll get them rolling and push them. A lot of guys will go to other sports and we'll let them do their thing. But the guys who stick with it, we'll get them going."
The Patriots, 5-3, will now prepare for next week's first round of the state AAA playoffs.
"The motto all week was, "Sharpen Your Sword,'" Fredenburg said. "You go out and get better, no matter what. Sharpen your sword every play."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!