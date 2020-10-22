Lincoln rolls early for 72-12 win over Central

It was anything but normal for the Rapid City Central football team in the last couple weeks, and Thursday night's season finale against Sioux Falls Lincoln topped it off in a disappointing way.

The Cobblers, who hadn't played a game since their 32-28 win over Rapid City Stevens Oct. 2, saw every mistake made possible at times and paid for it, falling to the Patriots 72-12 at O'Harra Stadium.

After the Central win, the Cobblers had to cancel their game at Sioux Falls Roosevelt because of a COVID situation, and again Oct. 16 at home against Sioux Falls Washington.

They finally got the go-ahead to practice early this week in order to close the season against Lincoln.

"We basically had three regular days of practice in the last 15 days. It showed. It showed in every aspect in the game," first-year Central head coach Neal Cruce said. "But you know, whenever it comes to the health and safety of the kids, we have to take those measures. We've taken those measures since the summer. It was just hard to prepare for a team like this in just a few days."

Lincoln, which had it's regularly-scheduled game against Rapid City Stevens canceled last week because of COVID concerns, was able to regroup and play Washington and not miss any game-action.