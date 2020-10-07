Lincoln team to beat again in AA state tennis

The Sioux Falls Lincoln girls' tennis team has been the dominant force in Class AA tennis the last few years with four straight state titles.
Ranked first all season, there's no reason to believe state title No. 5 will not be celebrated Friday afternoon at Sioux Park in Rapid City.
The tournament will be played at Sioux Park and Parkview courts. Play starts at 8 a.m. both days, with the singles championship finals scheduled for Friday at Sioux Park, followed by the doubles championships.
The Patriots ran through another strongl season, including an impressive 8-1 win over Rapid City Stevens Saturday in Sioux Falls, handing the Raiders their only loss of the season in dual matches.
The Patriots are led by senior Johana Brower (12-1) who will try for a three-peat at Flight 1 singles. Brower was also a part of the Flight 1 doubles championship in 2018 and 2019, and will compete again this year with senior Ava Leonard.
Other top seeds for Lincoln include Leonard (14-0, Flight 2 singles), Elle Dobbs (18-0, F3 singles) and Charlotte Crawford (17-1, F6 singles) and Dobbs and Avery Blackman (17-1, F2 doubles).
The other top seeds in the tournament are Josie Smith of Sioux Falls O'Gorman (18-1, F4 singles), Julia Wiedmeier of Stevens (23-2, F5 singles) and Paige Miller and Maddie Grabow of Harrisburg (17-0, F3 doubles).
There will be plenty of shuffling round from last year's tournament, with new champion crowned in Flights 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6. In Flight 3 singles, Vanessa Wittenberg of Rapid City Stevens has moved up to Flight 1.
Wittenberg, 19-5 and the No. 2 second seed, won last year's Flight 3 title with St. Thomas More.
Last year’s Flight 4 champion, Dobbs, has moved to Flight 3.
Blackman, last year’s champion at Flight 5, has moved to Flight 4 and Sidney Breit of O’Gorman, last year’s Flight 6 champion, has moved to Flight 2.
In doubles Flight 2, Maya Jamous of O’Gorman, will move up to Flight 1 and play with Smith, and last year’s Flight 3 champion, Blackman of Lincoln will move up to Flight 2 and play with Dobbs.
Also for Stevens, Anna Mueller (23-1) is the second seed at No. 3 singles and Abby Sherrill (22-4) is the No. 2 seed in Flight 4, with Ali Scott (20-5), the third seed at Flight 2. Peyton Ogle (20-3) is the fourth seed in Flight 6.
In doubles play, Wittenberg and Scott (23-4) are the second seed in doubles Flight 1, and Emma Thurness and Wiedmeier (10-0) the second seed in Flight 3. Sherrill and Ogle (18-7) are the sixth seed in Flight 2.
Competing for in singles play St. Thomas More, last year's state runner-up, include Katelyn Denholm (4-15, 11 seed in Flight 1 singles), Sophia Meyer (4-12, 9, F2), Athena Franciliso (8-12, 8, F3), Kaitlyn Schmahl (7-10, 8, F4), Alysa Denholm (8-11, 9, F5) and Sarah Barton (7-10, 8, F6).
In doubles it will be Kaitlyn Denholm and Meyer (3-14, 10, F1), Franciliso and Schmahl (8-8, 8, F2) and Alysa Denholm and Barton (6-8, 9, F3).
Competing in singles play for Rapid City Central will be Harper Keim (F1), Arianna Doty (F2), Kiana Johnson (F3), Mehrezat Abbas (F4), Ella Miller (F5) and Abby Mcnaboe (F6).
In doubles, it will be Keim and Abbas (F1), Miller and Doty (F2) and Mcnaboe and Johnson (F3).
