Lincoln team to beat again in AA state tennis

There will be plenty of shuffling round from last year's tournament, with new champion crowned in Flights 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6. In Flight 3 singles, Vanessa Wittenberg of Rapid City Stevens has moved up to Flight 1.

Wittenberg, 19-5 and the No. 2 second seed, won last year's Flight 3 title with St. Thomas More.

Last year’s Flight 4 champion, Dobbs, has moved to Flight 3.

Blackman, last year’s champion at Flight 5, has moved to Flight 4 and Sidney Breit of O’Gorman, last year’s Flight 6 champion, has moved to Flight 2.

In doubles Flight 2, Maya Jamous of O’Gorman, will move up to Flight 1 and play with Smith, and last year’s Flight 3 champion, Blackman of Lincoln will move up to Flight 2 and play with Dobbs.

Also for Stevens, Anna Mueller (23-1) is the second seed at No. 3 singles and Abby Sherrill (22-4) is the No. 2 seed in Flight 4, with Ali Scott (20-5), the third seed at Flight 2. Peyton Ogle (20-3) is the fourth seed in Flight 6.

In doubles play, Wittenberg and Scott (23-4) are the second seed in doubles Flight 1, and Emma Thurness and Wiedmeier (10-0) the second seed in Flight 3. Sherrill and Ogle (18-7) are the sixth seed in Flight 2.