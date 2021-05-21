Lincoln wins 7th straight title; Postma wins No. 5 singles for Stevens

“We’ve been fortunate to get a spacing with our kids where we don’t have a group of five seniors and when they are gone, you are done. We just lose one or two every year and we manage to reload with brothers, so we’ve been lucky,” Lincoln coach Tom Krueger said. “And these kids love tennis and play 12 months a year. And they look forward to the season since it’s the only chance they have to play team tennis so they love it. And as I told the kids before the tournament today. You guys have put in the hours and this is what you work for. The other ten months of the season you are working for yourself and now it’s for the guys around you.”