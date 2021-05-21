Lincoln wins 7th straight title; Postma wins No. 5 singles for Stevens

It was déjà vu all over again at the 2021 Class AA Boys State tennis tournament as Sioux Falls Lincoln continued an unparalleled stretch of domination, capturing the Patriots seventh consecutive title at McKennan Park in Sioux Falls on Friday.
Spurred by four singles titles (Gage Gohl at flight 1, Rocky McKenzie at 2 (6-3, 6-1 over Rapid City Steven’s Michael Tang), Drew Gohl at 4, River McKenzie at 6) plus two doubles titles (flights 1 and 3), Lincoln compiled 561 points easily outdistancing runner-up Sioux Falls Washington (441). Rapid City Stevens (391.5), Sioux Falls O’Gorman (360) and Brandon Valley (233.5) rounded out the top five.
“We’ve been fortunate to get a spacing with our kids where we don’t have a group of five seniors and when they are gone, you are done. We just lose one or two every year and we manage to reload with brothers, so we’ve been lucky,” Lincoln coach Tom Krueger said. “And these kids love tennis and play 12 months a year. And they look forward to the season since it’s the only chance they have to play team tennis so they love it. And as I told the kids before the tournament today. You guys have put in the hours and this is what you work for. The other ten months of the season you are working for yourself and now it’s for the guys around you.”
Double winners for the Patriots were Gage Gohl and Rocky McKenzie, who in addition to the singles titles in flight 1 and 2 respectively, earned the flight 1 doubles title defeating Jamison Pfingston and Tang of Stevens in the championship match, 6-3, 6-2.
Gohl's two wins didn’t come easily as he had to grind through a lengthy semifinal duel with Pfingston before emerging with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 victory. Then he engaged in a spirited though friendly battle with Washington’s Chris Harris in winning the flight one singles title (6-1, 7-5), before closing out his day with two doubles matches enroute to the flight 1 doubles title.
“It was certainly more of a grind that I anticipated,” Gohl said. “In my first match, I was on the court for two and a half hours (against Pfingston), and from there I just had to battle through them one by one. It was a long day, but ultimately, we got the job done.”
Gohl’s victory in flight one signaled the end of a Patriot era, the Dobbs era that is, as the last five flight 1 State singles titles were won by the Kaleb (3) and Sam (2) Dobbs.
“For sure, they have been dominant and the face of Lincoln tennis for nearly a decade,” Kohl said. “It’s an honor to follow them. They are the ones that have shaped the program to what it is, and I learned from both of them.”
Raider senior Thomas Postma claimed one of the two singles titles not won by Lincoln — Washington’s Clayton Poppenga won the other in flight 3 — winning the flight 5 championship with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Lincoln’s James Yousef.
Having split two regular season matches, a coaching tip from Raider mentor Jason Olson played a role in Postma’s rubber match victory.
“I told Thomas a few matches back, the only thing that is going to beat you is you and your serve,” Olson said. “If you get your serve in, there is nobody in the state that can beat you. He didn’t lose another match, which makes me feel a prophet, but he’s been one of our clutch players all season long.”
Lesson taken to heart.
“I played a lot more consistent and was able to get my first serve in a lot and was not double-faulting as much and hitting big and going for winners,” Postma said. “And I did have a little different mindset. I was thinking more about the team and not so much about myself.”
In addition to Postma’s state title in flight 5, and runner-up finishes by Tang in flight 2 singles and Tang and Pfingston in flight 1 doubles, Pfingston earned a third in flight 2 singles, bouncing back from the tough semifinal loss to post a comeback 10-8 win over Zach Ridl of O’Gorman. Postma and Christian Mueller, were third-place victors as well defeating a Washington tandem (10-7) in flight 3 doubles.
Other Raider podium earning performances included fourth-place finishes by Sam Mortimer in flight 3, Conor Cruse in flight 6, and the doubles team of Mortimer and Asa Hood in flight 3. Hood added a second medal with a fifth-place finish in flight 4 singles.
All in all, it was a solid performance by his charges considering a somewhat injury plagued season, said Olson.
"I think if we had been healthy all season, we could have been higher, though I don’t know if anybody could top Lincoln since they are so strong,” Olson said. “If you look at today, it was kind of a four-way quad with Lincoln, Washington, us and O’Gorman, and the kids battled hard. Michael ran into a tough opponent. And Jamison has been hurting. He could either play or not play, and he chose to grit it out. Still getting third place (singles) and second in doubles is a pretty successful career.”
The tournament also closed out a notable era for Raider tennis. Tang’s final prep appearance concludes a 12-year stretch during which a Tang — Michael or older brother Chuck — have been on the Raider varsity.
“It’s hard not to get emotional when I think how fortunate I’ve been to have two of the classiest kids in the state on my team for 12 years,” Olson said. “I’ve been blessed to have kids like that.”