Lindsay: Addition of Gordon isn't what drives him in '20

"I wish I could let you know and tell you now. I don't know," Lindsay said. "At the end of the day, that's not my job to sit there and put me or Melvin in the game. That's their job. If they don't want to have one of their game-changers and playmakers in the game, that's on them. I don't get paid to sit there and call the plays. That's not my job.

"My job is when I get the ball and when I'm in the game to make an explosive play."

Lindsay rushed for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns his rookie year and for 1,011 yards and seven scores in 2019.

Gordon has averaged 1,044 yards and nine TDs over his last four seasons with the Chargers.

"At the end of the day, there are only so many runs and passes you can do," Lindsay said. "It's about executing. It's about being patient. It's about developing a relationship with your linemen. For me, I don't worry about that. I know what I'm going to do. I know I'm going to have explosive plays because that's just who I am."

Where Gordon has an edge over Lindsay is as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. Gordon has averaged 45 catches for 375 yards and totaled 11 TD receptions in his career.