Lindsey Seachris, a marketing specialist with South Dakota Mines, has announced her intention to run for the Rapid City Common Council Ward 2 seat Ritchie Nordstrom will vacate at the end of his term.

Seachris has worked for both public and private agencies, from positions in general contracting to an assistant in the mayor's office. She said her leadership experience, as well as passion and excitement for the position, makes her an ideal candidate.

According to a press release, she has a strong vision for Rapid City and plans to focus on strategic growth, infrastructure and public safety.

"I will work hard to grow and strengthen relationships between our local government, business community, and educational institutions as we share a common goal in support of happy, healthy citizens," Seachris said. "By working together, I believe we can provide tremendous opportunities for businesses to grow, expand and deliver high paying jobs to diversify our tax base and strengthen our economy.”

Her priorities also include preserving Rapid City's charm and character, as well as balancing development with open community spaces.

Seachris and her partner, Jed, have two children ages 5 and 14.

She previously ran for the Ward 2 seat in June 2022 against Bill Evans. Evans won re-election with 53% of the vote.

Rapid City's municipal election will take place on Tuesday, June 6.