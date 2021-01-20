Lineup set for Xtreme Bull Riding event

Rodeo Rapid City, a Sutton Rodeo production, has announced the full lineup of contestants competing at their Xtreme Bull Riding event, sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), on Jan. 29.

The list of contestants includes six-time PRCA world champion Sage Kimzey, recently crowned 2020 all-around and bull riding world champion Stetson Wright, along with 18 other Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifiers, including some of South Dakota’s very best.

“We were blown away by the number of entries for this event,” said Steve Sutton of Rodeo Rapid City. “We had 180 of the PRCA’s very best enter and it took all day to get us down to these 40 guys. It really will be like another round of the NFR right here in Rapid City.”

Sutton attributes the large entry numbers in part to the quality of livestock present at the event. Contestants will have the opportunity to not only compete on Sutton Rodeos’ award winning bulls, but will also see bulls from the Professional Bull Riders 2020 Stock Contractor of the year Chad Berger.

Tickets are on sale now for the Xtreme Bulls on Jan. 29 at 7:30pm and can be purchase online at gotmine.com, by phone at 1-800-GOT-MINE, or in person at The Monument (formerly known as The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center) box office.

Rodeo Rapid City is produced by Sutton Rodeo of Onida. Sutton Rodeo is a sixth generation rodeo company, founded in 1926, best known for award winning PRCA events including Top Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year, Bucking Stock of the Year and NFR and Hall of Fame Stock Contractors James Sutton, Sr. and James Sutton, Jr.

