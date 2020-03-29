Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument is modifying operations to implement local health guidance

Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument is announcing additional modifications to operations in response to guidance from the Governor of Montana and local public health officers from Crow Tribe, Big Horn County and State Health Department. The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners was called their number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective immediately, Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument will be closed to all park visitors until further notice. They will notify the public when they resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore , including:

