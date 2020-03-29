Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument is modifying operations to implement local health guidance
alert top story

Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument is modifying operations to implement local health guidance

  • Updated
Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument

The visitor center at Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument is a cinder block building constructed in 1952.

 Courtesy photo

Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument is announcing additional modifications to operations in response to guidance from the Governor of Montana and local public health officers from Crow Tribe, Big Horn County and State Health Department. The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners was called their number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective immediately, Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument will be closed to all park visitors until further notice. They will notify the public when they resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore , including:

• Website: https://www.nps.gov/libi/index.htm

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NPSLIBI

• Webcams: https://www.nps.gov/libi/learn/photosmultimedia/webcams.htm

• Photo Gallery: https://www.nps.gov/libi/learn/photosmultimedia/photogallery.htm

• Podcasts: https://www.nps.gov/libi/learn/photosmultimedia/multimedia.htm

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News