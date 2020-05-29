Little League a go, but player registrations take a big hit

"We'll have kids spread out with six-feet spacing, and will be providing all of the hand sanitizer and wipes, all that we can," Kelley said. "But we're a go. It's been a struggle, though."

Kelley said the older player began practicing before the virus pandemic stopped things for a couple of months.

"Some kids and families started making other plans, and you have the safety factor," he said. "That really kind of put a damper on a lot of stuff. We ended up losing quite a few kids that had already signed up to play."

Kelley estimates Rushmore is down about a third of their normal players. He said they are normally at about the 230-player mark, and this season they are at about the 150 players total.

"We really dropped a lot of the younger players because they start later," Kelly said. "Honestly, it has been kind of a nightmare, not knowing if you are going or not, along with the finance part of it. We want to be around for next year. There are fees that already have been paid. We still have to pay the bills."

Kelley did admit that once the kids get out on the field, it eases some of the problems that they have had to deal with.