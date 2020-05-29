Little League a go, but player registrations take a big hit

The umpire's shout of play ball will return to the many Little League baseball fields throughout Rapid City and the Black Hills starting next week.
Unfortunately, in the neighborhood of 250 young aspiring ballplayers won't be on the fields as registration is down for all four Rapid City leagues — Harney, Canyon Lake, Rushmore and Timberline.
Harney president Paul Enos said there are a number of unknowns as they embark on the season that normally is at least a couple weeks in by now. With the national Little League cancelling the regionals and World Series, there's also a possibility they can play a little later.
"Whether that is what families want to do or not, or if they could say, 'No, we want to take our vacation,'" he said. "We've talked about it and looked at different options."
Enos said that Harney is down about 50 players from last season — 320 to 270. Surprisingly, he said tee-ball is up as they lowered the registration fee, while the Majors teams have already been picked. The levels in between, however, are down.
"Our numbers are way down," he said. "We've actually pushed out the registration before the coronavirus later just to get more kids. A lot of people don't think about baseball until it gets warmer, so we tried to extend that out. It felt like we were only two-thirds down but that is where we are stuck right now.
"There is a lot of fear out there, even in Rapid City," Enos said. "People are uncertain where we are going from here."
To get players on the field, all four leagues were required to submit their return-to-play plan and then abide by the City of Rapid City's guidelines.
Phase two was passed earlier this week by the city council, allowing Majors (10-12 years old) to open first with games next week.
Only the Majors teams have been practicing for the past couple of weeks to keep the numbers down on the fields.
"We just couldn't see trying to run the whole program. It wasn't feasible given what we are trying to do with social distancing," Enos said.
Harney's Majors games are scheduled for next week and the other levels will begin thereafter.
"It would be good for the kids to be able to play baseball, just for their mental health. It's just good for everyone, seeing kids play baseball," Enos said.
Canyon Lake will open up with games for the Majors Division on Tuesday with social distancing guidelines from the city.
There will be a staggered start for the other divisions — Minors will start games in three weeks, 8-9 year-olds will start two weeks after the Minors start and the Tee-ball will start after the Fourth of July.
"I think our biggest goal is to keep the number of people at the complex to a safe and manageable amount," Canyon Lake president Melanie Cruse said. "We have about 350 families participating in baseball that will be at the complex. Staggering the start will be able to keep a number of players safe and a manageable amount with their families."
Cruse estimates they lost between 50 and 100 players whose families chose to not play because of the coronavirus concerns. But she said they are doing their best to keep things as safe as possible.
"It is an outdoor sport and we can keep kids at a safe distance for a majority of the time," she said. "We've put some processes in place for hand sanitizing and washing hands, and all of the recommended requirements for safety and social distancing."
In each game there will be a few players in the dugouts, but the rest of the players will be spaced out in the pitching bullpen.
"We just need to get some games going and see what the kinks we need to iron out, and then get the 6-7 year-old tee-ball teams together," Cruse said. "I think our board has done a really nice job of finding the safest way to play baseball, while keeping all of the guidelines in line also. It's been quite the process, but I think our board has done a nice job."
It is much of the same at Rushmore Little League, which will start Majors games on Monday. Rushmore president Tim Kelley said the Minors begin in a week, followed by the 8-9 year-olds and the 6-7 tee-ball players in another week.
"We'll have kids spread out with six-feet spacing, and will be providing all of the hand sanitizer and wipes, all that we can," Kelley said. "But we're a go. It's been a struggle, though."
Kelley said the older player began practicing before the virus pandemic stopped things for a couple of months.
"Some kids and families started making other plans, and you have the safety factor," he said. "That really kind of put a damper on a lot of stuff. We ended up losing quite a few kids that had already signed up to play."
Kelley estimates Rushmore is down about a third of their normal players. He said they are normally at about the 230-player mark, and this season they are at about the 150 players total.
"We really dropped a lot of the younger players because they start later," Kelly said. "Honestly, it has been kind of a nightmare, not knowing if you are going or not, along with the finance part of it. We want to be around for next year. There are fees that already have been paid. We still have to pay the bills."
Kelley did admit that once the kids get out on the field, it eases some of the problems that they have had to deal with.
"It's back to just playing the game," said Kelley, who is also coaching the Classics in the Majors. "We're just trying to make the best of it and trying to get a six-week season in and offer the kids something to do. They love baseball, and they are trying to get out there and play the game."
Efforts to reach Timberline Little League officials were unsuccessful.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!