"Live, work, grow" — the new message and logo from the city of Rapid City passed the Legal and Finance Committee Wednesday with recommendation to the full city council.

The city's Human Resources Assistant Director Leah Braun said she noticed a disconnect between the mission statement outside City Hall and the mission statement in Council chambers when she was working as the city's culture strategist in January 2021.

"What I know about workplace culture is that it's really important to have what's called alignment, where everybody is on the same team, and so a unified mission, vision [and] values is part of that," she said.

By June 2022, city officials came up with a set of statements and decided it was time to tie everything together with a new logo.

After contracting with Robert Sharp and Associates, Braun said drafts were made showing them to council and city leadership before narrowing down the top three. Department heads and city employees got the chance to vote on the final design.

"We thought it was really important to involve the employees because they are the biggest ambassadors that we have for the city," Braun said. "We want them to feel [like] a part of this team."

The simple scripted design uses muted natural colors and clean lines to represent Rapid City, with the tag line "live, work, grow" underneath. Braun said they wanted to focus on tourism as a whole — not just Mount Rushmore — and really make it a unique logo appropriate for the entire city.

After months of emails, she said city leaders are almost to the finish line in being able to implement the logo. Following the Legal and Finance Committee's unanimous approval Wednesday, the full city council will discuss and take action Monday night.

Things like adding the logo to email signatures and letterhead are easy to do right away, Braun said, while things that require money will take a little longer to push through.

"They anticipate just for the stickers, which would basically be the emblems going on vehicles, have an investment of about $1,000 give or take, and that's something that would not need to go through Council," she said.

If approved, other items — like furnishings, shirts or wall hangings — would come from individual department budgets this year or budgeted into 2024. During Wednesday's Legal and Finance Committee meeting, Ward 5 Council member Laura Armstrong said she visited with Mayor Steve Allender about the cost of the process as a whole.

"I was told — just in the spirit of transparency...I think it's important to share with our taxpayers — [it was] roughly $4,000 into the process," she said.

Most of the committee made supportive comments, with Ward 3 Council member Jason Salamun praising the staff's involvement and engagement in the process.

Committee takes other action

In other business, the Legal and Finance Committee approved the first reading of an ordinance that will change the name of the "Rapid City Human Relations Commission" to the "Rapid City Community Relations Commission," something commission members hinted at during a previous presentation.

"The group, I think, does generally want to have some separation from the previous," City Attorney Joel Landeen said. "It's taken some time, but everybody's kind of coalesced around it."

Discussion was also had around the Block 5 development planned for downtown Rapid City, a $60 million mixed-use-development project planned on St. Joseph Street between Fifth and Sixth streets. City council approved the Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district and land transfer in April 2022. Wednesday's items centered around acknowledging Block 5, LLC, the single-purpose entity to manage the project, which wasn't established when documents were first drawn up.

Additional action would allow the city to pay the TIF district proceeds directly to Pioneer Bank.

Lloyd Companies, LLC, intended on breaking ground for Block 5 in September 2022. Lloyd Companies Vice President of Development Luke Jessen was present at Wednesday's meeting to talk about the delay.

"The banks are requiring us to sign these agreements and that's just one of the many items on the checklist to close the financing," he said. "All indications right now indicate that we'll close that financing within 30 days, which would hopefully lead to a beginning of March start date."

Jessen attributed much of the delay to interest rate hikes, which forced them to "basically start over" with their financing. He said they're planning to close on the land Friday, Feb. 3, and hoping to see vertical progress by mid-summer.

In unrelated business, Ward 1 Council member Pat Jones facilitated a discussion about alcohol sale times. He said he's not intending to propose a change to the time, but that local business groups are meeting to discuss possible solutions to some of the problems early morning alcohol sales create.

Jones told the Journal that he attended a meeting of the Mount Rushmore Road Business Group, and one item up for discussion was people lined up at 7 a.m. when alcohol sales begin.

"If they're buying products at 7, they're intoxicated by 8," Jones said. "That's part of the problem, especially in Wilson Park. The citizens are losing access to their park because of the poor behavior of some people."

Jones said he has no intention to change the legal sale times in Rapid City because he claims it wouldn't solve the problem with government intervention. Instead, he said business owners are working together to find a solution.

Jones said the Mount Rushmore Road group is hoping to coordinate with business owners in other parts of Rapid City where early morning alcohol sales are also creating problems.