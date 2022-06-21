LNI Board’s vote to stay in Rapid City was unanimous, founder says

Under pressure from the Oglala Sioux Tribal Council and other groups to move out of Rapid City following the Grand Gateway Hotel incident, the Lakota Nation Invitational Board of Directors held a vote on whether to put that action into motion.

The result was a resounding no, as every member of the board voted to stay in the City of Presidents.

“When you get pressure from the tribal government, that’s about as much pressure as you can get,” LNI founder and basketball director Bryan Brewer said. “Some people want us out, but we’ve discussed this before. There’s always been pressure on us by certain groups to move out, but we’ve pretty much made up our mind that we are not going to leave Rapid City.”

Following a March 19 shooting at the Grand Gateway, owner Connie Uhre banned Native Americans from the hotel in a Facebook post, which sparked widespread outrage and led to the LNI and other indigenous-led organizations being asked to move out of Rapid City.

The LNI, which has held all 45 of its signature basketball tournaments in Rapid City and hosts several other sporting events, released a statement April 22 announcing its intention to remain.

Brewer told the Journal that the board’s decision to stay stems from the LNI’s origins and mission to break barriers and bring people together.

“Because the LNI was created because of the racism that existed back in the 70s, our goal has always been to get our children to work together. Reconciliation,” he said. “Reconciliation; that’s what I’ve worked with, and we want to continue working with that, especially in Rapid City.”

Incidents in the past have also led to requests for the LNI to find another home, but the organization has continually chosen to stay. In 2015, OST leaders asked it to leave over an incident involving a group of Native students who were sprayed with beer at a Rapid City Rush game at The Monument Ice Arena, referred to as Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena at the time.

“When bad things happen, then that’s when everybody wants something to happen. They’re looking for a drastic change and to make something happen,” Brewer said. “We don’t want to be part of that change right now.”

He added that the LNI has many partners in the community that have helped make the basketball tournament an annual success and produce around $6 million every year. The organization signed a new six-year deal with The Monument in April to continue hosting the event at the venue.

“When we first started LNI, we dealt with a lot of things in Rapid City, and we had to deal with those things ourselves. We didn’t have any tribal government supporting us when we had things happen,” he said. “We worked with the city, we worked with the mayors, worked with the police and the sheriff’s department to get some of these things straightened out. We had problems there also, but we worked through them.”

The 46th annual Lakota Nation Invitational basketball tournament is set to take place Dec. 14-17 at Summit Arena.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.