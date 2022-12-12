LNI to feature play-in round for main bracket

The 46th annual Lakota Nation Invitational basketball tournament gets underway Wednesday across three venues at The Monument, and this year's event features a play-in round to advance to the main bracket.

Despite the impending snow and blizzard-like conditions expected in Rapid City and across the region, which has already forced the closure of multiple schools, games are expected to take place as scheduled on Wednesday, according to LNI founder and basketball director Bryan Brewer via South Dakota Public Broadcasting's Nate Wek.

Brewer said all 24 participating schools had plans to travel to Rapid City on Monday, according to Wek, but that the weather might impact other events scheduled for the week.

This year's installment, which is being held at Summit Arena, The Monument Ice Arena and Barnett Fieldhouse, features a 16-team play-in round for boys and girls Wednesday, with the winners advancing to the main Oceti Sakowin bracket and the losers being placed in the Makosica bracket. There will be a third bracket as well, comprised of eight teams. Championship game are slated to take Saturday.

Brackets can be found here.