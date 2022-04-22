LNI to remain in Rapid City following Grand Gateway incident

The Lakota Nation Invitational Board of Directors has voted to remain in Rapid City following racially-fueled comments made by ownership of the Grand Gateway Hotel.

"The Black Hills is our home. We have many partnerships and allies in this community and all of our communities in the Great Plains," the LNI Board said in a statement. "The recent Grand Gateway Hotel incident that occurred has affected us all and part of our mission statement is about reconciliation. The LNI Board will continue to stay true to our mission statement and continue to provide a venue to showcase our students.”

The LNI Board is led by president Chuck Wilson, founder/director of events Bryan Brewer, vice president Silas Blaine and several others.

Connie Uhre, in a Facebook post, threatened to ban Native Americans from the hotel following a March 19 shooting. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with NDN Collective most recently announcing a boycott of businesses owned by the Uhre family.

Several LNI sporting events are conducted throughout the year, including its most prestigious basketball tournament, which has been held in Rapid City for more than 40 years.

