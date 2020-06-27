Lobos jump Stars early for big win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Post 320 Stars American Legion baseball team dropped to 2-1 in the Hladky Memorial Tournament in Gillette, Wyo., falling to the Rocky Mountain Lobos (Fort Collins, Colo.) 8-3 on Saturday.

Post 320 had won its two previous game, defeating Premier West 10-7 on Thursday and Mitchell 5-2 o n Friday.

Saturday, the Lobos took control early, scoring three runs in the first inning and five more in the second. Rapid City scored single runs in the third, fourth and seventh innings.

The Stars got their runs on a RBI sacrifice fly by Gavyn Dansby in the third, a run-scoring fielder's choice by Wyatt Hunt in the fourth and Hunt scoring in the seventh when Logan Ammerman reached on an error.

Post 320 finished with eight hits, led by J.T. Klosterman and Hunt with two hits each. Hunt had one double.

James Rogers took the loss for the Stars, giving up all eight runs (five earned) on seven hits in five innings. Tate Walker pitched a scoreless sixth inning.

Post 320, 8-12, will conclude the tournament today.

