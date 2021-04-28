Local and state authorities seek two missing teens

Law enforcement officers are seeking public assistance to locate a pair of missing teenagers.

The Rapid City Police Department has been searching for 14-year-old Isnala Cross since Tuesday night.

Police worked throughout the afternoon and evening to locate him. He was last seen in the 1700 block of North Maple Ave. headed toward LaCrosse Street wearing white pants, a white shirt, and white shoes. He is about six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Cross' whereabouts should contact police at 605-394-4131.

Rylee Martin was last seen at Aberdeen Central High School where she was dropped off for a volleyball camp. She was not at the school when she was to be picked up at 7:45 p.m. and no one has made contact with her since.

She is also 14-years-old. She is a Native American with brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet, eight inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and black sweat pants. Anyone with information about he is asked to call 605-626-7911.

