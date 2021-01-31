Local athletes post solid scores in high school rodeo event

Kadense Haug, a Britton high school junior, almost missed an opportunity to work at all on Sunday as her horse Rex, a 10-year-old Gelding, reared up and stalled in the narrow passage beneath the stands en route to the barrel racing starting line.

“He gets a little anxious moving to the gate, and there were people moving everywhere. He’s that way sometimes when he doesn’t know where he’s going,” Haug said. “I was about ready to say that we were just going to sit out so he doesn’t hurt anybody, but fortunately the people in the back helped me to get to the gate, and after that he settled down and made a really good run.”

Settled down to a barrel racing winning mode as the duo spun through the cloverleaf in 13.993-seconds to win the event.

Malcolm Heathershaw, a Wall high school sophomore, had a bit of surprise as well in his saddle bronc run as his bucking horse blew up out of the chute before finally beginning to buck.

“That used to bother me but as I’ve gotten older, I’m better with it,” Heathershaw said. “He got up in the air and dropped over, and it was kind of hard to get back in your seat. It was good in the beginning, but then he got kind of close to the fence and his head came up a little. That happens with all broncs though. I could have handled it a little better.”