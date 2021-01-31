Local athletes post solid scores in high school rodeo event

After two nights of Rodeo Rapid City world championship professional rodeo, an elite group of South Dakota high school rodeo athletes had center stage at Barnett Arena on Sunday afternoon in the annual Sutton Rodeo 20X High School Showcase Rodeo.
The youngsters were very much up to the center stage challenge, posting quality scores and times at both ends of the arena.
Chase Yellowhawk kicked off the rodeo with a solid 73-point bareback ride to nip defending champion and Rapid City Central senior Cooper Filipek (72) for the gold buckle. The win was more impressive in that the Sully Buttes high school sophomore was making his first competitive ride since sustaining an injury in October.
“I was a little nervous getting on because the last horse I got on, I got banged up pretty good, but I redeemed myself on that horse today,” said Yellowhawk, a second-place finisher to Filipek at the 2020 South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo. “I don’t know exactly how, but I just tried to get the best of that horse. The first few seconds weren’t very good, but after I picked him up, it went good after that.”
A surname very familiar to South Dakota rodeo fans popped up atop the leaderboard in breakaway roping as Wall high school senior Camri Elshere overcame some pre-run jitters to win the event with an excellent 2.59-second run.
“I was here as a junior last year but I didn’t have much luck, so that drove me to do better this year,” Elshere said. “It was high pressure with all the people, and that helped me to prepare mentally and be able to perform at the best of my abilities. It was a true blessing coming here, and thanks to God and my horse, it ended up a really good day for me.”
New Underwood senior Tessa Caspers followed a similar script, overcoming the memory of a dismal performance at last year’s 20X with a winning pole bending effort on Sunday.
“I was just trying to stay really calm,” Caspers said. “I ran poles last year and I got really nervous and it didn’t work out well, so this year I wanted to stay calm and just make a good run like I did last year at State last year."
Mission accomplished as Caspers, a second-place finisher in barrel racing last year, partnered with Deuce, a 14-year-old gelding, to win with a 20.13-second run.
Linkyn Petersek, instead, utilized confidence built upon success—a gold buckle at State last summer in tie down roping as well as all-around cowboy honors—as the Colome senior’s 10.70-second tie-down roping run easily eclipsed the only other qualified run (31.22).
“I just told myself to go make a solid run,” Petersek said while explaining why he favors tie down roping over his other events (team roping and steer wrestling). “I just like tie down roping because there are a lot of steps to it and you have to be on your game every step of the way or it doesn’t work.”
Kadense Haug, a Britton high school junior, almost missed an opportunity to work at all on Sunday as her horse Rex, a 10-year-old Gelding, reared up and stalled in the narrow passage beneath the stands en route to the barrel racing starting line.
“He gets a little anxious moving to the gate, and there were people moving everywhere. He’s that way sometimes when he doesn’t know where he’s going,” Haug said. “I was about ready to say that we were just going to sit out so he doesn’t hurt anybody, but fortunately the people in the back helped me to get to the gate, and after that he settled down and made a really good run.”
Settled down to a barrel racing winning mode as the duo spun through the cloverleaf in 13.993-seconds to win the event.
Malcolm Heathershaw, a Wall high school sophomore, had a bit of surprise as well in his saddle bronc run as his bucking horse blew up out of the chute before finally beginning to buck.
“That used to bother me but as I’ve gotten older, I’m better with it,” Heathershaw said. “He got up in the air and dropped over, and it was kind of hard to get back in your seat. It was good in the beginning, but then he got kind of close to the fence and his head came up a little. That happens with all broncs though. I could have handled it a little better.”
The Wall sophomore, a National qualifier as a freshman, handled it well enough to earn the gold buckle with a 76-point ride.
Bull riding, the classic final event of a rodeo, produced but one cover. That, however, was a quality ride as Dylan Bradford, a Selby Area senior, posted a 75-point trip to for the win, an effort made difficult as the bull spun right and away from his hand.
“I actually prefer them spinning away from my hand,” Bradford said. “That’s just me, I guess, but I ride them better than way. I just sat up and picked him up. This is my first time here, and it’s been a blast this whole weekend. We came down for the stock show, too, and have had a great time.”
Other 20X winners on Sunday included: Devin Hunter (Huron) in goat tying (8.00-seconds); Grey Gilbert (Harding County) in steer wrestling (6.77-seconds); and Mason Moody (Letcher) and Tate Johnson (Sisseton) in team roping (7.82-seconds).
Rodeo Rapid City returns to PRCA rodeo action on Monday with barrel racing slack slated to kick off at 10 a.m. The morning event allows spectators the chance to watch the best barrel racers in the professional rodeo free of charge.