Local author says climate change 'getting worse year by year'

Robert Ackerman is sounding an alarm about climate change. At 74, he believes he won’t see the worst effects of it in his lifetime, but he urgently wants everyone to get involved in protecting the planet.

“I’m pushing as hard as I can. I think people should hear about climate change every day,” Ackerman said Tuesday. “Our world is a mess, and we’ve got to get together now. … We can’t wait any longer.”

Ackerman, of Rapid City, has written and self-published an autobiography “Our One Chance” that melds his life experiences with his concerns about damage to the environment, the “imminent peril” facing the world, and the type of planet that might be left for future generations.

“I am afraid (God is) going to make us live in the environment we are creating with our free will,” he wrote.

The title “Our One Chance” emphasizes oneness, a recurring theme throughout the book. Ackerman believes people need to unite to preserve the environment and create a healthier, safer future.

“We’re at a tipping point in the world. We have to get people together with other people and they can go to the local, state and federal government and … do whatever they can to get our government doing more for climate change especially, and for our government to try to get countries to stop dumping plastic in the ocean,” he said.

“I think people will feel good about themselves if they try to solve these problems and work together. I think it will be good for people to get involved,” Ackerman said.

Ackerman was born in Winner but has spent much of his life in Rapid City. “Our One Chance” begins with stories from his life.

When he was growing up, his father owned The Westwood restaurant in Rapid City. Ackerman writes about encountering such stars as George Peppard and Richard Widmark while busing tables.

In 1967, Ackerman was drafted. He served 3-1/2 years in the Air Force and another six months being hospitalized for depression before he was discharged from the military. He spent 2-1/2 years of his military service in combat situations in Vietnam, including flying missions over the Ho Chi Minh Trail.

In the decades that followed, Ackerman dealt with a disastrous marriage, alcoholism, drug addiction, mental health issues and physical illnesses.

He has a lifelong desire to help others. That eventually led him to a career as director of the Keystone Ambulance Service, but the job intensified his post-traumatic stress disorder from Vietnam and Ackerman quit to preserve his own well-being. Ackerman chose to volunteer instead for The Salvation Army, the YMCA of Rapid City and others. He coached soccer, acted in local theater, and cared for ailing family members.

The pivotal experiences throughout Ackerman’s life are interwoven with his evolving faith in God, his exploration of science, and his growing interest in Native American culture, spirituality and healing.

For at least 25 years, Ackerman also has been a student of climate change. He said he has spent hundreds of hours learning about environmental issues. Ackerman's book is inspired by his studies and by his grandson, Terrance, 21, who voiced his own concerns about the condition of the planet.

“It’s getting worse year by year. There’s no doubt about climate change and we’re in big trouble unless we work together to fight these things,” Ackerman said.

Ackerman made short videos for Facebook and YouTube in which he shares statistics about the worsening effects of climate change. To view the videos, search for @onenessAckerman.

“I hope people see I’m just a regular guy. I went through some extraordinary circumstances and I’ve devoted myself to trying to make life better for other people,” Ackerman said of his book and videos. “I’ve been always trying to find God’s will and this is where I’ve ended up. This is what I think I’m supposed to be doing.”

“Our One Change” is available on Amazon and Kindle.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0