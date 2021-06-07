Local author's debut book strives to help people think better, live better

“This is a Christian book,” Ogunremi said. “I wanted people to find hope through my book, to find their tools when their minds are defaulting. Some people have self-pity, some people have anger, all the negative emotions. People get used to it and breaking out of it can be hard because you’re used to being angry, you’re used to being full of resentment, and through the word of God I found healing.”

A good place for anyone to begin retraining their minds is to be aware of what they’re thinking and saying about themselves, she said.

“Correct the narrative in your head. For instance, if someone ever said, ‘You will not amount to anything,’ look in the mirror and say, ‘I will reach my potential. I am someone. I will amount to good things.’ Cancel what the negative people have said to you. If you have to say positive things to yourself 100 times a day, say it,” Ogunremi said. “A lot of times people don’t see their blessings or how good they have it, and this book helps to deal with that.”