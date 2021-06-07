Local author's debut book strives to help people think better, live better

The thoughts, good or bad, people focus on each day can ultimately make life better or worse. Dr. Sandra Ogunremi is so passionate about this concept that she’s written her first book to help people transform and strengthen their minds.
“Casting Down Disruptive Imaginations,” was published in January, and Ogunremi is currently writing a second book about the power of the mind. The timing of her first book may seem fortuitous in the era of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control reports the pandemic has contributed to nearly doubled rates of anxiety in adults. Yet Ogunremi said even before the pandemic, she was writing “Casting Down Disruptive Imaginations” because she saw many people struggling.
Ogunremi has been a credentialed minister with the Assemblies of God since 2011. She lives in Rapid City with her husband and has preached throughout the United States, Canada, Africa and England. She has coached people on alleviating hurt, pain and anguish that can leave them emotionally crippled.
Ogunremi emphasized “Casting Down Disruptive Imaginations” is not intended to treat or replace other treatments for mental illnesses and chemical imbalances. She describes her book as a tool to help people overcome negativity and self-sabotage that affect the quality of their lives and relationships.
“We have to choose not to let garbage live in our heads. Oftentimes our situations are way better than what we think, so we have to choose. We have to discipline our minds. Our minds can be trained to think correctly,” she said. “Your whole life you’re going to have to deal with your mind.”
“Casting down negative thoughts requires you to say, ‘I’m willing to give up what I’m used to.’ You’re willing to sacrifice that emotion you’re used to and have a new emotion,” Ogunremi said. “How would life be if we could get ourselves out of that narrative?”
In her book, Ogunremi shares with readers her own life experiences, including her parents’ divorce and emotional trauma that affected her marriage and friendships.
“It started with myself. This book talks a lot about me and where I can choose to see a cup half empty or half full,” she said. “I realized we can choose our thoughts. I realized that we don’t have to let every thought that comes into our head germinate. … This book is designed to help you quickly identify and annihilate every negative thought.”
Ogunremi said writing about and being vulnerable publicly about her own life was challenging, but she wanted to show others that if she could learn to overcome difficult circumstances and negative thinking, they can too.
“We can choose to be full of joy. We can choose to have peace,” she said. “I wrote a book because (with) the tools God used to help me … I wanted to help others without them having to spend the years I did (struggling). … How we think, how our mind works determines how we ultimately conduct ourselves. The mind is very powerful.”
“This is a Christian book,” Ogunremi said. “I wanted people to find hope through my book, to find their tools when their minds are defaulting. Some people have self-pity, some people have anger, all the negative emotions. People get used to it and breaking out of it can be hard because you’re used to being angry, you’re used to being full of resentment, and through the word of God I found healing.”
A good place for anyone to begin retraining their minds is to be aware of what they’re thinking and saying about themselves, she said.
“Correct the narrative in your head. For instance, if someone ever said, ‘You will not amount to anything,’ look in the mirror and say, ‘I will reach my potential. I am someone. I will amount to good things.’ Cancel what the negative people have said to you. If you have to say positive things to yourself 100 times a day, say it,” Ogunremi said. “A lot of times people don’t see their blessings or how good they have it, and this book helps to deal with that.”
“It could take years, but we have to keep speaking good things to ourselves and believe good things. We should take time to look in the mirror and see that we’re fearfully and wonderfully made by God. We are unique. We are here for a purpose. We have potential. We have ability, and we should look in the mirror every day and speak good things to ourselves,” she said. “If you wait for others to say good things, you may not get it. Speak blessings to yourself.”
“Casting Down Disruptive Imaginations” is published by Trilogy Christian Publishers, a subsidiary of Trinity Broadcasting Network. It can be ordered from Mitzi’s Books and Books A Million in Rapid City, and it is available on Amazon.