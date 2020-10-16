Local Bowling Results

Here are the bowling scores for Oct. 5-11 for both Meadowood Lanes and Robbinsdale Lanes.
Robbinsdale Lanes Sunday Sweeper Winner – 10/11/2020: Nate Hand
Meadowood Lanes: Bowlers of the Week (Most Pins Over)
Men’s High Game: Chuck Bower 278 (95 POA)
Men’s High Series: Terry Mahaffy 822 (207 POS)
Women’s High Game: Ally Fast 184 (78 POA)
Women’s High Series: Donna Young 628 (133 POS)
Meadowood Lanes
Men – Games 240+
Andy Kollbraun, 289; Terry Mahaffy, 278; Chuck Bower, 278; Mike Anderson, 269; Dan Egger, 268; Shoun Vanderpol, 267; Galin Jonas, 258; Steve DuVall, 257; Brad Boehn, 257; Brady Foreman, 256; Tim Ayers, 254; Robert Szyka, 248; Jeff Patterson, 247; Nate Hand, 246; Kevin Mitzel, 246; Kevin Buddle, 245; Travis Meyer, 245; Dave Lowe, 243; Gene Carsten, 242; Josh Blake, 241; Aaron Bucholz, 241.
Meadowood Lanes
Men’s Series – 640+
Terry Mahaffy, 822; Andy Kollbraun, 768; Mike Anderson, 756; Steve DuVall, 728; Tim Ayers, 724; Nate Hand, 723; Dan Egger, 709; Shoun Vanderpol, 705; Galin Jonas, 693; Kevin Mitzel, 686; Dave Lowe, 686; Brady Foreman, 684; Richard Anderson, 674; Nate Kleinschmit, 671; Chuck Bower, 658; Tim Ayers, 651; Jamaal Becton, 648; Russ Rysavy, 642; Aaron Bucholz, 642.
Meadowood Lanes
Women’s Game – 200+
Donna Young, 237; Brandyn Crawford, 233; Deidre Ross, 226; Rachael Held, 226; Deb Slusser, 222; Terri Kaiser, 211; Carol Goodrich, 205; Jen Lindbloom, 204; Liz King, 201; Chrissy Shawda, 200; Patty Fanter, 200.
Meadowood Lanes
Women’s Series – 510+
Heidi Ayers, 644; Brandyn Crawford, 630; Donna Young, 628; Deidre Ross, 609; Carol Goodrich, 580; Deb Slusser, 577; Patty Fanter, 566; Jen Lindbloom, 555; Liz King, 549; Nikki Hesse, 536; Rachael Held, 529; Amanda Scott, 528; Jan Czywzynski, 518; Tammy Corey, 514; Stephanie Reuter, 512; Erin Phipps, 511.
Meadowood Lanes
Senior Men’s Game – 200+
Roger Nowell, 197; Jim Smith, 197; Alan Garrett, 195; Ben Schmaber, 193; Steve Thoring, 192; Steve Shawda, 191; Dennis Baxley, 189; Frank Thomson, 173; Jerry Carpenter, 170.
Meadowood Lanes
Senior Men’s Series – 500+
Steve Thoring, 575; Steve Shawda, 545; Dennis Baxley, 512; Jim Smith, 512; Frank Thomson, 492; Ben Schmaber, 487; Roger Nowell, 478.
Meadowood Lanes
Senior Women’s Game – 140+
Donna Young, 237; Chrissie Shawda, 200; Delilah Oerlline, 181; Mary Ann Arsaga, 179; Kathy Cundy, 178; Tammy Corey, 172; Margie Carpenter, 169; Sandie Ham, 168; Karin Lord, 165; Sally Oller, 164; Kristie Larson, 162; Marsha McClain, 162; ;
Meadowood Lanes
Senior Women’s Series – 420+
Donna Young, 628; Tammy Corey, 514; Delilah Oerlline, 508; Chrissie Shawda, 494; Sally Oller, 486; Mary Ann Arsaga, 471; Margie Carpenter, 465; Darlene Carter, 442; Karin Lord, 439; Kristie Larson, 431; Marsha McClain, 429; Sandie Ham, 426.
League Scores
Robbinsdale Lanes
Disk Drive Lanes League – 10/5/2020
Team Standings: 1st Place –Oh No, 18-2; 2nd Place – Turkey Hunters, 12-8; High Team Game: Lucky 3, 574; High Team Series: Lucky 3, 1658; High Game (Women) Donnette Gregg, 190, 177; High Series (Women) Donnette Gregg, 514. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Donnette Gregg 190/514 (43 POA/73 POS); Kay Olson 187 (44 POA).
Black Hills Men – 10/07
Team Standings: 1st Place – SSC Landscape, 13-7; 2nd Place – DSG, 12-8; High Team Game: SSC Landscape, 930; High Team Series: SSC Landscape, 2679; High Game: (Men) Harold Holt, 300; High Series (Men) Harold Holt, 791. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Harold Holt 30/791; Aaron Sumners 278/771; Josh Blake 258/704; Thane Lees 245/704; Adam Wortman 252/697; Gary Scaggs 688; Ty Falcon 677.
4 O’Clock Shift – 10/09
High Team Game: 3 Amigos, 728; High Team Series: 3 Amigos, 2089; High Game: (Men) Danny Gunderson, 287; (Women) Amy Myer, 199; High Series (Men) Danny Gunderson, 771; (Women) Amy Meyer, 532. Split Conversions: :Lola West (3-7-10); Mercedes West (3-10); Matt Hauer (4-7-10).
Family Affair League – 10/11
Team Standings: 1st Place – Gutter Cleaners, 18-7; 2nd Place – I Gotta Quarter, 17-7; High Team Game: I Gotta Quarter, 867; High Team Series: I Gotta Quarter, 2563. High Game: (Men) Edward Boyle, 221; (Women) Keeryn Huntington, 201; High Series (Men) Edward Boyle, 560; (Women) Keeryn Huntington, 550. Split Conversions: Jordan Hare (6-7-10); Peggy England (5-10).
League Scores
Meadowood Lanes
Rocoway League – 10/5
Accomplishments: Women: Miranda Monger 166/423 (115 Avg); Christy Wolfe, 522; Patty Fanter, 566; Ally Fast, 184 (106 Avg). Men: Bryon Roach, 205/481 (119 Avg).
Football Widows – 10/5
Team Standings: 1st Place –Packers, 10-6; 2nd Place – 3 way tie. High Team Game: Raiders, 599; High Team Series: Raiders, 1554; High Game (Women) Carol Goodrich, 205; High Series (Women) Carol Goodrich, 580. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Amanda Scott 528; Jan Czywczynski 518.
Meadowood Strikers – 10/7
Team Standings: 1st Place – Spares, 7-3; 2nd Place – Gutter Gals, 11-9. High Team Game: Spares, 604; High Team Series: Spares, 1756; High Game (Women) Donna Young, 237; High Series (Women) Donna Young, 628. Split Conversions: Donna Young (6-7-10).
Wednesday Wonders – 10/7
Team Standings: 1st Place – Crazy Horse 8.5-3.5; 2nd Place – Meadowood & Weiland 7-5-4.5. High Team Game: Meadowood, 800; High Team Series: Meadowood, 2331; High Game (Women) Delilah Oerlline, 170; High Series (Women) Sally Oller, 480.
Meadowood Senior Mixed – 10/5
Team Standings: 1st Place – New Kids, 17-7; 2nd Place – Late Comers, 15-9. High Team Game: Eagles, 863; High Team Series: Late Comers, 2444. High Game: (Men) Jim Smith & Roger Nowell, 197; (Women) Chrissy Shawda, 200; High Series (Men) Steve Thoring, 575; (Women) Delilah Oerlline, 508. Split Conversions: Arion McCartney (5-7).
Classy Duo’s – 10/9
Noteworthy Accomplishments: Debby Slusser 203/222/577; Patty Fanter 200; Jeff Patterson 246; Aaron Bucholz 241/642; Dave Lowe 241/243/686.
Stars & Strikes Youth League – 10/10
Team Standings: 1st Place – 2 & 2, 12-0; 2nd Place – 3 Left & 1 Right & Team 7, 7-5. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Dru Quilt 256 (165 Avg); Cruise Peterson 239/604 (174 Avg); Zachary Harms 181/504 (126 Avg); Zane Harms 179/468 (114 Avg); Marcus Hegel 174/476 (131 Avg).
