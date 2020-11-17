Local Bowling Scores

Here are the bowling scores for Nov. 2-8 for both Meadowood Lanes and Robbinsdale Lanes.
Robbinsdale Lanes Sunday Sweeper Winner – 11/8: Johnny Lees
Robbinsdale Lanes: Bowlers of the Week
Men’s High Game: Jim Newman 297
Men’s High Series: Carter Banning 737
Women’s High Game: Rachael Galbraith 254
Women’s High Series: Rachael Galbraith 679
Senior Men’s High Game: Warren Young 226
Senior Men’s High Series: Carl Hall 631
Senior Women’s High Game: Sharon Karp 219
Senior Women’s High Series: Donna Young 525
Meadowood Lanes: Bowlers of the Week (Most Pins Over)
Men’s High Game: Tom Alexander 278 (93 POA)
Men’s High Series: Tom Alexander 769 (214 POS)
Women’s High Game: Melissa Besmer 218 (77 POA)
Women’s High Series: Melissa Besmer 557 (134 POS)
League Scores
Robbinsdale Lanes
Disk Drive Lanes League – 11/3
Team Standings: 1st Place –Oh No, 27-9; 2nd Place – Together Again, 19-17; High Team Game: Together Again, 574; High Team Series: Together Again, 1606; High Game (Women) Darlene Bloom. 174; High Series (Women) Marilyn Storm, 459. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Darlene Bloom 174 (49 POA); Marilyn Storm, 155/156/148=459 (29 POS).
Black Hills Men – 11/4
Team Standings: 1st Place – DSG, 24-12; 2nd Place – Blake Drywall, 20-16; High Team Game: Blake Drywall, 992; High Team Series: Blake Drywall, 2621; High Game: (Men) Clint Dunker & Thane Lees 279; High Series (Men) Clint Dunker, 697. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Clint Dunker 279/697; Kip Johnson 265/675; Brad Nelson 670; Paul McDonnell 666; Ty Falcon 659; Gary Scaggs 657; Thane Lees 279.
4 O’Clock Shift – 11/6
Team Standings: 1st Place – Two Gals and a Guy, 27-9; 2nd Place – Wild West, 26-10; High Team Game:Wild West, 771; High Team Series: King Pins, 2093; High Game: (Men) Matt Hauer, 278; (Women) Kanice Aldridge, 206; High Series (Men) Chris Weyer, 700; (Women) Amy Meyer, 532. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Grayle Goodrich 255; Matt Hauer 278/664; Chris Weyer 700; Amy Meyer 532; Kanice Aldridge 206 (Clean).
Family Affair League – 11/9
Team Standings: 1st Place – 50’s & 60’s, 25.5-14.5; 2nd Place – Gutter Cleaners, 25-15; High Team Game: Has Beens, 882; High Team Series: Better Halves, 2510. High Game: (Men) John Jacobs, 238; (Women) Sherri Jacobs, 185; High Series (Men) Donald England, 617; (Women) Dawn Beltran, 459.
League Scores
Meadowood Lanes
Rocoway League – 11/2
Team Standings: 1st Place – Noctilucent, 25-11; 2nd Place – All Pins Matter, 21-15; High Game (Men): Kevin Quick, 169; High Game (Women) Megan Hutmacher, 195; High Series (Men): Trevor Wolfe, 477; High Series (Women) Patty Fanter, 541. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Patty Fanter 193/541; Megan Hutmacher 195/508; Chelsea Lambert 514.
Football Widows – 11/2
Team Standings: 1st Place – Bears, 23-13; 2nd Place – Raiders, 20.5-15.5. High Team Game: Raiders, 517; High Team Series: Steelers, 1471; High Game (Women) Marge Puhl, 194; High Series (Women) Carol Goodrich, 531. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Cindy Adkins 523; Kathy Williams 516.
Classy Duo’s – 11/6
Noteworthy Accomplishments: Men: Bob Stammers 246; Jeff Patterson 267; Aaron Bucholz 257. Women: Jolene Zoller 548; Lisa Stammers 240/632; Debby Slusser 212/783(4); Sherri Bucholz 256/682/886 (4).
