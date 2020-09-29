Local Bowling
Here are the bowling scores for Sept. 8-27 for both Meadowood Lanes and Robbinsdale Lanes.
Robbinsdale Lanes Sunday Sweeper Winner – 9/20: Ryan Ruffledt
Robbinsdale Lanes Sunday Sweeper Winner – 9/27: Dan Egger
Robbinsdale Lanes: Bowlers of the Week - Sept. 7-13
Men’s High Game: Thane Lees & Gary Scaggs 277
Men’s High Series: Ryan O’Malley 742
Women’s High Game: Kristy Jones 259
Women’s High Series: Kristy Jones 691
Senior Men’s High Game: Wayne Block 267
Senior Men’s High Series: Wayne Block 729
Senior Women’s High Game: Donna Young 212
Senior Women’s High Series: Donna Young 521
Robbinsdale Lanes: Bowlers of the Week - Sept. 14-20
Men’s High Game: Adam Wortman 280
Men’s High Series: Paul McDonnell 713
Women’s High Game: Joleen Zoller 245
Women’s High Series: Kristy Jones 645
Senior Men’s High Game: Wayne Block 225
Senior Men’s High Series: Joe Price 572
Senior Women’s High Game: Dianne Block 203
Senior Women’s High Series: Donna Young 523
Robbinsdale Lanes: Bowlers of the Week - Sept. 21-27
Men’s High Game: Evan Armstrong 300
Men’s High Series: Adam Wortman 835
Women’s High Game: Liz King 249
Women’s High Series: Keeryn Huntington 593
Senior Men’s High Game: Joe Price 233
Senior Men’s High Series: Joe Price 594
Senior Women’s High Game: Laurie Gehner 211
Senior Women’s High Series: Laurie Gehner 508
League Scores
Robbinsdale Lanes
Disk Drive Lanes League – 9/15
Team Standings: 1st Place –Oh No, 7-1; 2nd Place – Turkey Hunters, 4-4; High Team Game: Hopefuls, 598; High Team Series: Oh No, 1621; High Game (Women) Wendy Clanton; High Series (Women) Wendy Clanton, 494. Noteworthy Accomplishments: N/A
Disk Drive Lanes League – 9/22
Team Standings: 1st Place –Oh No, 11-1; 2nd Place – Together Again, 8-4; High Team Game: Together Again, 602; High Team Series: Hopefuls, 1671; High Game (Women) Glinda Johnson, 192; High Series (Women) Glinda Johnson, 538. Noteworthy Accomplishments: N/A
Family Affair League – 9/13
Team Standings: 1st Place – Gutter Cleaners, 8-0; 2nd Place – Gotta Quarter, 7-1; High Team Game: Has Beens, 937; High Team Series: Has Beens, 2680. High Game: (Men) John Jacobs, 257; (Women) Keeryn Huntington, 216; High Series (Men) John Jacobs, 717; (Women) Keeryn Huntington, 593. Noteworthy Accomplishments: John Jacobs 257/717; Keeryn Huntington 216/593; Megan Diaz 210.
Family Affair League – 9/20
Team Standings: 1st Place – Gutter Cleaners, 12-0; 2nd Place – 3 way tie; High Team Game: Living on a Spare, 878; High Team Series: Living on a Spare, 2592. High Game: (Men) John Jacobs, 264; (Women) Keeryn Huntington, 216; High Series (Men) John Jacobs, 691; (Women) Keeryn Huntington, 535. Noteworthy Accomplishments: John Jacobs 264/691; Keeryn Huntington 216/535. Split Conversions: Judy Bestgen (2-7); Laurie Johns (3-10).
Family Affair League – 9-27
Team Standings: 1st Place – Gutter Cleaners, 15-1; 2nd Place – Spare Me, 11-5; High Team Game: Has Beens, 910; High Team Series: 50’s/60’s, 2575. High Game: (Men) John Jacobs & Rich Fox, 231; (Women) Keeryn Huntington, 215; High Series (Men) John Jacobs, 610; (Women) Keeryn Huntington, 593. Noteworthy Accomplishments: N/A. Split Conversions: Ruth Barrett (3-10); Heather Clifford (2-4-10); Vincent England (2-4-7); Denise Carey (3-9-10 & 5-10).
League Scores
Meadowood Lanes
Football Widows – 9/28
Team Standings: 1st Place – Broncos & Vikings 8-4; 3rd Place – Packers 7-5; High Team Game: Steelers, 611; High Team Series: Steelers, 1515. High Game: (Women) Gabby Buskohl, 222; High Series (Women) Carol Goodrich, 244. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Cindy Adkins 505. Split Conversions: Fran Rinehart (6-7).
Classy Trio – First 3 Weeks - Week 1: Debby Slusser 213/221/590; Jeff Patterson 256/300/279/835; Patty Fanter 236/562; Bob Stammers 264/251/751; Tom Clarke 245/267/258/734. Week 2: Tom Clarke 246/268/750; Terry Mahaffy 678; Debby Slusser 204; Sherri Bucholz 237/217/634; Week 3: Bob Stammers 606; Debby Slusser 201/223/225/227 649; Terry McNamara 246/658; Terry Mahaffy 246/278/744; Sherri Bucholz 224/590.
