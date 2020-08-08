Local, county, state departments see typical Rally-related crime

Sturgis Police, Meade County Sheriff's and South Dakota State Highway Patrol department officials said the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally us pretty typical as far as crime goes.
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said his department is down by 27 calls overall, although there's been an increase in non-injury accidents.
According to information the department released this morning, there were 11 non-injury accidents as of 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday. Last year there was one.
Meade County Sheriff's Ron Merwin said they had 21 people move through the county jail, which is one short of last year.
"We're running pretty even," he said.
Those arrested are going through the courthouse basement jail rather than the general population county jail. He said people taken in go through COVID-19 screening.
The only difference this year is that judges have agreed to be on call every night, so about 98% of those brought in, if they have the legal .06 or less alcohol limit, are bonded out and return to court the following day.
Merwin said the majority of cases have been for reckless driving and DUI.
State Highway Patrol Capt. Jason Kettering said the number of crashes has picked up since Friday, but that it's still comparable to last year.
He said the state has seen more motorcycle fatalities than previous years, but there's not necessarily a concrete conclusion that can be drawn.
Kettering said the Department of Transportation will release it's traffic numbers starting Monday.
All departments said their officers are equipped with personal protective equipment.
