Local couple brings the holiday spirit to their neighborhood

The skeleton saloon on South Canyon Road is open and ready to serve up some smiles.
Anita Larsen and Curt Wolff have a tradition of celebrating Halloween with themed outdoor skeleton displays. Their holiday yard decor started seven years ago with chicken wire and a single skeleton.
“Every year, we added another skeleton and it just kept going,” Larsen laughed. “People put notes in our mailbox with themes they want to see. We just have fun.”
Their decorations have evolved into a treat neighbors look forward to seeing.
“It makes people happy,” Wolff said. “If you can spread a little happiness and put a smile on a face … it makes people forget about their job or the fight they had or whatever. Putting out Halloween (decorations) gives them a break.”
The couple spend all year brainstorming ideas. This year’s Wild West saloon theme came together when a piano was donated to them. It was just the prop they needed for a skeleton saloon girl to perch on. She’s joined by a skeleton piano player “who’s just trying not to get shot!” Wolff chuckled.
Then a scavenger hunt began, Larsen said, as she and Wolff scoured secondhand stores for accessories, including cards and chips for the skeleton cowboys’ poker game. Foraging through a dumpster, Larsen and Wolff found whiskey bottles for the backdrop. Wolff’s son contributed some skeleton “barflies” to further set the scene.
As a nod to COVID-19, the skeleton cowboys have handkerchief “masks” over their faces.
“They’re staying safe,” Larsen laughed.
The couple spent about a week setting up the saloon scene in their yard. Their skeleton saloon has been a happy distraction for Larsen and Wolff, who experienced their own terror this year when Wolff was seriously injured in a jet ski accident.
“He’s lucky he’s alive from it,” Larsen said.
Larsen and Wolff pool their creative talents to design their Halloween displays. Larsen is a self-taught cake decorator. She learned the skills from online videos and books so she could make a cake for her parents’ 50th anniversary. Larsen also ran a hobby business, Anita Cakes, making cakes for friends and family.
Wolff is a musician who spent three years touring with a band after studying industrial arts, art and drafting in college. He builds many of the props for the couple’s Halloween display and credits his mother for his creativity.
“She was a very crafty person,” he said. “She would keep all kinds of stuff and make things out of them. She was very imaginative.”
Because 2020 has brought so much real-life scariness for many people, Larsen said she and Wolff set up their Halloween décor earlier than usual.
“It’s gotten to the point that kids can’t really go out and have fun like we used to. It’s fun when people stop at night and we can hear kids talking (about the Halloween display),” Larsen said. “We have a lot of people that stop out here and take pictures.”
“It’s a feel-good thing. All this stuff that’s going on, you have to do something. We just choose Halloween,” Larsen laughed.
When Halloween is over, the couple will start on their annual Christmas display that attracts locals and even a tour bus, Larsen said. The Christmas décor will be up by about Dec. 1.
