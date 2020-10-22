Local couple brings the holiday spirit to their neighborhood

The skeleton saloon on South Canyon Road is open and ready to serve up some smiles.

Anita Larsen and Curt Wolff have a tradition of celebrating Halloween with themed outdoor skeleton displays. Their holiday yard decor started seven years ago with chicken wire and a single skeleton.

“Every year, we added another skeleton and it just kept going,” Larsen laughed. “People put notes in our mailbox with themes they want to see. We just have fun.”

Their decorations have evolved into a treat neighbors look forward to seeing.

“It makes people happy,” Wolff said. “If you can spread a little happiness and put a smile on a face … it makes people forget about their job or the fight they had or whatever. Putting out Halloween (decorations) gives them a break.”

The couple spend all year brainstorming ideas. This year’s Wild West saloon theme came together when a piano was donated to them. It was just the prop they needed for a skeleton saloon girl to perch on. She’s joined by a skeleton piano player “who’s just trying not to get shot!” Wolff chuckled.