Local cowboys, cowgirls wrap up National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas

Sometimes the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel is more than simply an optical illusion.

Oelrichs native Lisa Lockhart's appearance in the 2022 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas bespeaks that truth.

With one month remaining in the 2022 rodeo season, Lockhart’s chances of qualifying for a 16th consecutive NFR appearance looked to be dim at best.

Following a script somewhat similar to last season, a very busy and impressively performed September vaulted Lockhart back into the NFR. And afforded her another opportunity to add additional bucks to the $1.3 million she previously earned.

“Certainly, the biggest push that I’ve ever had,” Lockhart said before the 10th and final performance on Saturday evening. “I was without one of my main horses, Rosa for a good part of the summer, and by the middle of August had a long way to go.

Lockhart said she earned half of what she needed to crack the top 15 and reach the NFR.

"It didn’t seem likely but it was mathematically possible," she said. "We knew it was going to be a big task and we decided to just go after it.”

Though one might think that after 15 previous NFR appearances, another might simply be old hat. Not so, Lockhart was quick to point out. That this year’s trip, and the hard work put into making it happen, gives Las Vegas 2022 a very special feeling.

“Just knowing how hard I had to work for it made it special. It came down to how important is it and how hard do I want to try,” Lockhart said of a busy final month that saw her climb into the 14th spot in season earnings. “It was grueling and we went to a lot of rodeos. Why? because I wanted to. I wanted to try because it was very important to me. You never know when it might be your last time.”

On Saturday evening, Lockhart spun through the cloverleaf in a respectable 13.66 seconds. And though not placing in the top six, the time was good enough to earn a third-place finish in the average. That hefty paycheck moved Lockhart into the 4th place spot in overall 2022 WPRA pro rodeo standings, an impressive climb from the 14th spot held at the opening of the proceedings.

Harding County barrel racer Jessica Routier, the 2022 Badlands Circuit overall winner, struggled a bit in her fifth consecutive NFR appearance. The Buffalo area rancher posted a fifth and two sixth place finishes in earlier rounds and placed 15th in final world standings.

A couple of team ropers were among four other rodeo athletes with South Dakota roots competing in 2022 National Finals Rodeo competition. Levi Lord, a Rapid City Stevens grad and Sturgis native was making his second appearance as was JR. Dees of Aurora.

The South Dakota duo in their first year of professional partnership won the first round and placed in four others and went into the Saturday night finale sitting sixth in both NFR average and PRCA world standings.

“Obviously winning the first round, you can’t hardly start any better than that,” Lord said. “We had a few slips during the week but we made quite a few good runs. We are hanging on for a good average check so hopefully one more good round tonight and we will get out of here with a pretty good amount of money.”

Unfortunately, the South Dakota tandem missed a leg in the final round and finished out of the money. Despite that, a fifth-place placement in the 10-round average resulted in both cowboys placing fifth in 2022 world standings

The team of Kaleb Driggers (Hoboken, GA) and Junior Nogueira (Presidente Prudente, Spain) claimed the 2022 year-end title. The win was the second consecutive gold buckle for the duo.

In addition to this week’s contingent, two other South Dakota rodeo athletes made NFR appearances though a week earlier as Rickie Engesser (Spearfish) and Samantha Fulton (Miller) competed in breakaway roping in a ten-round event held at the South Point Equestrian Center on Nov. 29th and 30th.

Engesser won a round and placed in four of the other ten trips en route to finishing ninth-place finish in Women’s Professional Rodeo Association 2022 world standings. Miller, meanwhile, won two round wins and placed second in another toward a 14th-place finish in world standings.

For both ladies, the 2022 National Finals event was their inaugural appearance.

“It definitely met my expectation and more. Just being there and having the back number and everything involved with it,” Engesser said. “I missed some calves I should have had but winning a round is always a goal. You want to go in and place in the average and all of that but winning a round is a prestigious buckle, too.”

And left a hankering for more.

“From the first time the event was held it’s more than tripled in events held. It’s different now. You kind of have to go all in and go to all the major rodeos and as many others as possible. It’s completely changed since four years ago and I’m looking definitely looking forward to making it back next year.”

In other 2022 NFR news of note, Stetson Wright, son of two-time world saddle bronc champion Cody Wright of the legendary rodeo Wright family out of Milford Utah, added his seventh and eighth world championship gold buckles to his rapidly expanding collection. Wright won 2022 world titles in all-around and bull riding. And finished fourth in saddle bronc.

Jess Pope, a 24-year-old, Waverly, Kansas cowboy with a Black Hills connection (won Rodeo Rapid City and Days of ’76 in 2021), earned his first bareback world title on Saturday night. A third consecutive NFR average title propelled Pope to his first gold buckle.

In saddle bronc, Zeke Thurston capped of an outstanding ten-round performance placing in nine of the 10 rounds, including top three spots in eight rounds. Those efforts led to a third world for the 28-year-old, Big Valley, Alberta man. Thurston also won the Ram Top Gun award topping all competitors in money earned ($256,077.62).

In steer wrestling, Tyler Waguespack earned his fourth world title, an accomplishment made possible by consistent runs throughout the ten days as the 31-year-old Gonzales, Louisiana bulldogger placed in six of the ten rounds.

Caleb Smith, a Bellville, Texas tie-down roper, dominated the first eight rounds of competition (six of the rounds in eight seconds or quicker) and then turned in safe, user-friendly runs in his final two outings to cop back-to-back gold buckles and his fourth world title overall.