Local families talk about challenges of pandemic school year

“Grace” is the word Lynn Kendall is applying as hers and other Rapid City area families grapple with unknowns and obstacles of a new school year, in-person and virtual learning, and a pandemic.

Kendall’s son is starting his senior year at Rapid City Stevens High School, and Kendall’s daughter will be a second-grader at Black Hawk Elementary School.

“It’s difficult and there have been a lot of conversations with my husband and kids,” Kendall said. “I sat the kids down and said, ‘What do you want to do?’ … They wanted the interaction (with friends and teachers). They wanted to be in school when they could, so that mattered to me in our decision.”

On the two days Kendall’s son will be in school, each has a different block schedule. The already busy senior year for parents and students, complicated by COVID-19, gives her a greater appreciation for the challenges teachers and administrators are facing, Kendall said.

“I’ll give credit to the schools. In my opinion, the communication has been really good. As they figure something out, they’re good about posting it and emailing it and calling,” she said.

Kendall’s daughter, meanwhile, got a trial run for school this summer at a YMCA camp.