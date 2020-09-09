Local families talk about challenges of pandemic school year

“Grace” is the word Lynn Kendall is applying as hers and other Rapid City area families grapple with unknowns and obstacles of a new school year, in-person and virtual learning, and a pandemic.
Kendall’s son is starting his senior year at Rapid City Stevens High School, and Kendall’s daughter will be a second-grader at Black Hawk Elementary School.
“It’s difficult and there have been a lot of conversations with my husband and kids,” Kendall said. “I sat the kids down and said, ‘What do you want to do?’ … They wanted the interaction (with friends and teachers). They wanted to be in school when they could, so that mattered to me in our decision.”
On the two days Kendall’s son will be in school, each has a different block schedule. The already busy senior year for parents and students, complicated by COVID-19, gives her a greater appreciation for the challenges teachers and administrators are facing, Kendall said.
“I’ll give credit to the schools. In my opinion, the communication has been really good. As they figure something out, they’re good about posting it and emailing it and calling,” she said.
Kendall’s daughter, meanwhile, got a trial run for school this summer at a YMCA camp.
“That kind of prepared us for being in an environment where you’re around people and they have precautions in place. They did a wonderful job of wearing masks and learning to stand six feet apart. My daughter caught on really quick,” Kendall said. “That gave me some comfort going into the school year.”
Kendall is grateful her job gives her flexibility to work from home and be with her children on some days they’re not in school. Her retired father is going to help with child care when Kendall can’t be home, she said.
“We’re blessed. I can see how many parents are struggling and my heart breaks,” Kendall said. “Those parents that can’t (work from home), that’s going to be really hard. There’s going to be people relying on neighbors and friends and family members this year.”
“I have no idea what learning is going to look like on the off-days, and that’s frustrating, but this is all new to the school district , so my word for the year is ‘grace.’ We’re figuring it out as we go,” she said.
The Sortland family
Holly Sortland and her husband both became ill with COVID-19 in mid-August. Sortland said while she had less severe symptoms, her healthy 44-year-old husband was sick for about 15 days.
“I’ve never seen him so sick. … It was pretty bad. He was miserable,” she said. “He’s still tired. Neither one of us has gotten our sense of taste or smell back all the way.”
“It’s a big deal. For people who haven’t gotten COVID-19, this is not the same as the flu, and it’s worth protecting yourself,” Sortland said.
The family quarantined together and the Sortlands' four children tested negative for COVID-19. However, as the virus continues to spread, Sortland said she fears for school staff and other RCAS students who might get sick.
“I’m not so much worried about my kids. I think they’re pretty resilient. I worry about the teachers or anybody who has underlying health conditions. That's what scares me,” Sortland said.
Sortland switched careers earlier this year, from pastoring Open Heart United Methodist Church to working in home health. Both roles put her in contact with vulnerable local populations.
“When I was a pastor, I did a lot of work with lower-income youth. So many kids live in intergenerational homes. You’ll have so many kids who may (get COVID-19 and) be non-symptomatic and exposing grandma and grandpa to it. That’s what really scares me is kids spreading it,” Sortland said.
Sortland is grateful her home health job gives her some flexibility to be home with her children, especially on distance-learning Fridays. The Sortlands’ oldest son, 15, is a sophomore at Rapid City High School. He’ll be in school four days a week, while his siblings are in school two days a week. The Sortlands' 13-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter will be in eighth and sixth grades at South Middle School. Their youngest daughter, 7, is a second-grader at South Park Elementary School.
“One thing my kids are excited about is every kid gets a computer,” Sortland said. “The meet-the-teacher nights were all virtual. My daughter’s middle school orientation was on Zoom.”
Sortland said she’s sad to miss out on helping her sixth-grader decorate her locker in middle school. Her second-grade daughter misses her friends — most of whom will attend school on different days than she will.
“It’s a lose-lose for everyone right now,” Sortland said. “This is such an unprecedented time in our lives. We can’t be pretending things are normal. We have to rally around each other and support our teachers and try to protect each other.”
The Schmit family
Christina Schmit was a stay-at-home mom who’s transitioning to running a 30-hour-a-week business as a personal trainer. The timing seemed right because all three of her sons were going to be in school this year. Now, between Schmit’s and her husband’s work schedules and two of her sons only going to school in-person two days a week, child care has been an unexpected challenge.
The Schmits’ 11-year-old son is starting sixth grade at West Middle School, and their 7-year-old son is a second-grader at Pinedale Elementary.
“The hardest part is figuring out what I’m going to do with my two older children while I work,” Schmit said. “With the changes in school (to Wednesdays and Thursdays in person), I really stressed out. I called my church, my friends, I called anyone I knew I could and there was no one available.”
When the pandemic began, Schmit said she and her husband began working opposite hours so one of them could be with their children.
“My husband doesn’t have flexibility to his job so it falls on me. I’m stressed out because it’s the care of my children,” she said.
Dove Christian Center’s homework helper program provided a solution; Schmit’s two older sons will spend Mondays there. On Tuesdays, Schmit’s day off from work, she’s offering support to other parents by watching their children and organizing a physical education class for neighborhood kids.
Her youngest son, 5, was excited to go to kindergarten this fall. Instead, he’ll stay in five-day-a-week preschool this year. “He was kind of crushed. The way I talked him into it is telling him you don’t have to wear a mask there,” Schmit said.
Even part-time child care is adding up to hundreds of dollars in unexpected expenses and stress every month, Schmit said.
The COVID-19 virus is less of a concern for them. The family feels confident their children will be safe in school.
“My husband is a deputy. … He’s exposed to whatever every day. We’re not concerned one bit,” she said. “I’m frustrated that my kids can’t go to school. They’ve been home six months. It’s wearing on them and us. … I liked having my kids in school five days a week. I have no fear for that.”
The Buell family
Jenn Buell is putting as much optimism as she can into the school year that’s already taking a toll on kids, parents and teachers.
“I just keep telling teachers, ‘I’m with you. I’m behind you,’” Buell said. “The teachers at South Middle School did a really great virtual open house and you could tell they are struggling to do their best when everything keeps changing.”
Buell said she respects Rapid City Area Schools’ decision to push back the start date of school so teachers could have more time to train and prepare.
“We have no national or state leadership (about COVID-19). … When (RCAS) came out with the final proposal for school, I emailed (the district) and said ‘This is an OK place to start.' It’s not perfect. Maybe if we had closed our state to tourists or not had the Sturgis motorcycle rally we (might be back in school), but we’re not. I think schools are doing the best they can. Teachers are being asked to build a boat while they’re in the water.”
Buell’s three older children are at Black Hills State University, the University of New Mexico, and in a post-secondary career training program. Buell’s youngest daughter is a seventh-grader at South Middle School, and Buell said she’s helping her “make the most of a crappy situation.”
“My daughter loves school. She misses her friends. She misses her teachers,” Buell said. “She struggled with distance learning (in the spring).”
Buell opted for the hybrid of in-school and virtual learning for her daughter who’s “very much an extrovert.”
“I really do think she needs that interaction when at all possible, and I looked at (COVID-19) data. With children being a little bit more resistant, and we don’t have anybody immunocompromised in our home, I decided hybrid was a good fit for us,” she said.
“We set up a designated corner of a room to be her work-from-home area. She actually put up some posters and she painted a soup can a nice color to hold pens and pencils. She did some really creative things for her ‘this is the spot I will (distance learn) from.’ … I don’t have a huge house, so even parents with a small house can do this,” Buell said. “As a mom, I’m trying to take this to her with as much of a positive spin as possible. … I am trying to just say, ‘This is the reality we’re in, so how can we make it successful?’”
As a single mother for the past seven years since her husband died, Buell worries about the continued spread of COVID-19. Buell’s job puts her in frequent contact with locals and tourists.
“We’ve got community spread increasing. We’ve already got eight schools that have teachers, students and athletes that have tested positive,” Buell said. “I can’t afford to get this myself. As a widowed mom, I can’t afford to die.”
