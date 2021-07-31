Local juniors reach Sunday's finals at Midland Scientific Open

All three junior divisions with single-elimination draws at the USTA Level 6 Midland Scientific Open at Sioux Park will host all-Rapid City matchups in Sunday's championship rounds, while the two round-robin divisions have Rapid City natives in the lead.
In the Boys 14 & under singles division, Henry Beckloff rode the wave of a straight sets victory in Round 1, 6-3, 6-4, to upset top-seeded Landin Roozenboom of Rapid City 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinals. He'll face Jackson Hancock, who upset second-seeded Max Phares of Rapid City 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals following a 6-0, 6-0 win in the first round.
Unlike the Boys 14 & under division, the top two seeds of the Girls 14 & under division will square off in the final, as Athena Franciliso and Sylvie Mortimer cruised through their previous rounds. Franciliso has yet to lose a single game as she topped her first two opponents 6-0, 6-0, while Mortimer dropped one en route to a 6-1, 6-0 victory in Round 1 before earning a 6-4, 6-3 win in the semifinals.
Franciliso and Mortimer will face each other again later in the day, as both of their doubles teams reached the Girls 14 & under doubles final. Franciliso and her partner, Erica Lingwall, advanced to the championship match with a 7-5, 6-1 win in the semifinals, while Mortimer and her partner, Madison Marsh, cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory in their semifinal match.
In the Boys 16 & under division, a four-player round robin, Nolan Rehorst put himself in strong position to win the title as he was the only one to go 2-0 on Saturday, topping Nolan Kjerstad 6-0, 6-2 and Vincent Robbennolt 6-2, 6-1, with one match left to be played.
The Girls 16 & under division is also a round robin, where Sophia Raymond and Marlee Shorter of Pierre are both 2-0 and will meet Sunday to determine the champion. Raymond won her two matches 6-3, 6-1 and 7-5, 6-2, while Shorter claimed her two with 6-0, 7-5 and 6-4, 6-0 wins.
A few Black Hills residents will also play for a title in a pair of open divisions, as the Women's Open Doubles championship will be an all-Rapid City affair. Whitney Hanley of Rapid City grinded out a 4-6, 6-2, 10-4 victory in her first-round match before upsetting No. 2 seed Kaitlyn Myers of Rapid City 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the final of the Women's Open Singles division. She'll battle a tough opponent in Plymouth, Minnesota's Nicole Snezhko, the top seed, who has not lost a game in two matches.
Championship matches will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday at Sioux Park.