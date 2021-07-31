Local juniors reach Sunday's finals at Midland Scientific Open

All three junior divisions with single-elimination draws at the USTA Level 6 Midland Scientific Open at Sioux Park will host all-Rapid City matchups in Sunday's championship rounds, while the two round-robin divisions have Rapid City natives in the lead.

In the Boys 14 & under singles division, Henry Beckloff rode the wave of a straight sets victory in Round 1, 6-3, 6-4, to upset top-seeded Landin Roozenboom of Rapid City 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinals. He'll face Jackson Hancock, who upset second-seeded Max Phares of Rapid City 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals following a 6-0, 6-0 win in the first round.

Unlike the Boys 14 & under division, the top two seeds of the Girls 14 & under division will square off in the final, as Athena Franciliso and Sylvie Mortimer cruised through their previous rounds. Franciliso has yet to lose a single game as she topped her first two opponents 6-0, 6-0, while Mortimer dropped one en route to a 6-1, 6-0 victory in Round 1 before earning a 6-4, 6-3 win in the semifinals.