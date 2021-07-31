 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local juniors reach Sunday's finals at Midland Scientific Open
alert
TENNIS

Local juniors reach Sunday's finals at Midland Scientific Open

{{featured_button_text}}
Athena Franciliso -- classic (copy)

Athena Franciliso of Rapid City returns a ball during the Mt. Rushmore Classic Tennis tournament July 9 at Sioux Park Courts. Franciliso will play in the championship matches of the Girls 14 & under singles and Girls 14 & under doubles divisions in Midland Scientific Open on Sunday at Sioux Park. 

 Richard Anderson / Journal Staff, File

All three junior divisions with single-elimination draws at the USTA Level 6 Midland Scientific Open at Sioux Park will host all-Rapid City matchups in Sunday's championship rounds, while the two round-robin divisions have Rapid City natives in the lead.

In the Boys 14 & under singles division, Henry Beckloff rode the wave of a straight sets victory in Round 1, 6-3, 6-4, to upset top-seeded Landin Roozenboom of Rapid City 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinals. He'll face Jackson Hancock, who upset second-seeded Max Phares of Rapid City 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals following a 6-0, 6-0 win in the first round.

Unlike the Boys 14 & under division, the top two seeds of the Girls 14 & under division will square off in the final, as Athena Franciliso and Sylvie Mortimer cruised through their previous rounds. Franciliso has yet to lose a single game as she topped her first two opponents 6-0, 6-0, while Mortimer dropped one en route to a 6-1, 6-0 victory in Round 1 before earning a 6-4, 6-3 win in the semifinals.

Franciliso and Mortimer will face each other again later in the day, as both of their doubles teams reached the Girls 14 & under doubles final. Franciliso and her partner, Erica Lingwall, advanced to the championship match with a 7-5, 6-1 win in the semifinals, while Mortimer and her partner, Madison Marsh, cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory in their semifinal match.

In the Boys 16 & under division, a four-player round robin, Nolan Rehorst put himself in strong position to win the title as he was the only one to go 2-0 on Saturday, topping Nolan Kjerstad 6-0, 6-2 and Vincent Robbennolt 6-2, 6-1, with one match left to be played.

The Girls 16 & under division is also a round robin, where Sophia Raymond and Marlee Shorter of Pierre are both 2-0 and will meet Sunday to determine the champion. Raymond won her two matches 6-3, 6-1 and 7-5, 6-2, while Shorter claimed her two with 6-0, 7-5 and 6-4, 6-0 wins.

A few Black Hills residents will also play for a title in a pair of open divisions, as the Women's Open Doubles championship will be an all-Rapid City affair. Whitney Hanley of Rapid City grinded out a 4-6, 6-2, 10-4 victory in her first-round match before upsetting No. 2 seed Kaitlyn Myers of Rapid City 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the final of the Women's Open Singles division. She'll battle a tough opponent in Plymouth, Minnesota's Nicole Snezhko, the top seed, who has not lost a game in two matches.

Championship matches will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday at Sioux Park.       

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News