 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Results: Football, Volleyball
agate alert

Local Results: Football, Volleyball

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

High School Football

Friday's Scores

Aberdeen Central 40, Yankton 28

Aberdeen Roncalli 35, Dakota Hills 12

Avon 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 14

Bennett County 34, Lakota Tech 6

Bon Homme 21, Stanley County 18

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 44, Parker 6

Brookings 42, Douglas 0

Canton 21, Tri-Valley 16

Centerville 50, Colome 0

Chamberlain 28, Vermillion 6

Chester 38, Viborg-Hurley 0

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 48, McLaughlin 36

DeSmet 40, Deubrook 0

Dell Rapids 40, Sisseton 0

Deuel 3, Mobridge-Pollock 0

Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Flandreau 6

Faulkton 44, Northwestern 7

Florence/Henry 44, Leola/Frederick 0

Garretson 35, Parkston 20

Gayville-Volin 32, Alcester-Hudson 24

Great Plains Lutheran 36, Langford 14

Gregory 34, Burke 6

Groton Area 37, Webster 6

Hamlin 26, Castlewood 20

Hanson 48, Irene-Wakonda 0

Hitchcock-Tulare 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

Hot Springs 14, St. Thomas More 0

Howard 59, Canistota 28

Huron 34, Spearfish 9

Lemmon/McIntosh 56, Newell 0

Lennox 33, Custer 14

Little Wound 40, Crow Creek 30

Lyman 44, Sully Buttes 6

Madison 46, Dakota Valley 13

North Central Co-Op 50, Waverly-South Shore 0

Pierre 35, Mitchell 20

Potter County 12, Warner 7

Rapid City Christian 36, Hill City 0

Red Cloud 42, Lower Brule 6

Redfield 19, Clark/Willow Lake 14

Sioux Falls Christian 32, Milbank 6

Sioux Falls Washington 62, Rapid City Central 14

Sioux Valley 60, Baltic 6

Tea Area 52, Sturgis Brown 0

Timber Lake 38, Herreid/Selby Area 28

Todd County 38, Standing Rock, N.D. 8

Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 54, Lead-Deadwood 20

Wagner 21, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0

Wall 61, Kadoka Area 18

West Central 45, Belle Fourche 7

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Colman-Egan 6

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 26, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

High School volleyball

Friday's Scores

Gillette Invite

Rapid City Central def. Buffalo, Wyo., 10-25, 25-21, 15-12

Rapid City Stevens def. Scottsbluff, Neb., 25-23, 25-16

Rapid City Stevens def. Sheridan, Wyo., 25-14, 25-14

Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 26-28, 25-20, 15-13

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for September 1
Local

Your Two Cents for September 1

I would like to personally invite the Rapid City school board members to come and sub for the many, many teachers that are currently out sick …

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News