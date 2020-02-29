Local results: Basketball, curling
Local results: Basketball, curling

High School Basketball

Saturday's Scores

BOYS

Brandon Valley 51, St. Thomas More 50

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53, Sioux Falls Lincoln 50, OT

Sioux Falls Washington 71, Aberdeen Central 43

Yankton 81, Douglas 31

GIRLS

Brandon Valley 56, St. Thomas More 53

New Underwood 38, Wall 22

Sioux Falls Washington 42, Aberdeen Central 36

Yankton 63, Douglas 32

Curling

Rushmore Curling Club Scores, Week 8

Stone Cold 12, Curl Jam 4

The Van Buren Boys 6, Kistler 5

Bedrockers 14, 12 oz Curlers 4

Sweeping With the Enemy 8, Sultans of Sweep 3

