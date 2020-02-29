Local results: Basketball, curling

High School Basketball
Saturday's Scores
BOYS
Brandon Valley 51, St. Thomas More 50
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53, Sioux Falls Lincoln 50, OT
Sioux Falls Washington 71, Aberdeen Central 43
Yankton 81, Douglas 31
GIRLS
Brandon Valley 56, St. Thomas More 53
New Underwood 38, Wall 22
Sioux Falls Washington 42, Aberdeen Central 36
Yankton 63, Douglas 32
Curling
Rushmore Curling Club Scores, Week 8
Stone Cold 12, Curl Jam 4
The Van Buren Boys 6, Kistler 5
Bedrockers 14, 12 oz Curlers 4
Sweeping With the Enemy 8, Sultans of Sweep 3