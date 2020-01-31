Local results: Basketball

High School Basketball
Friday's Scores
BOYS
Brandon Valley 52, Aberdeen Central 33
Burke 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 43
Canton 79, Freeman 43
Corsica/Stickney 60, Menno 35
Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Lake Preston 30
Edgemont 38, Hay Springs, Neb. 36, OT
Florence/Henry 58, Great Plains Lutheran 43
Hanson 64, Bridgewater-Emery 46
Howard 56, Ethan 51
Kadoka Area 59, Bison 15
Langford 52, Northwestern 45
Lyman 84, New Underwood 46
Milbank 54, Ortonville, Minn. 38
Mitchell 65, Brookings 49
Pine Ridge 72, White River 58
Platte-Geddes 60, Colome 19
Potter County 65, Sunshine Bible Academy 59
Red Cloud 81, Lead-Deadwood 51
Redfield 65, Britton-Hecla 43
Scottsbluff, Neb. 64, Rapid City Central 61
Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 71, North Central Co-Op 40
Todd County 70, McLaughlin 56
Warner 64, Waubay/Summit 60
Watertown 35, Harrisburg 34
Winner 65, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation
Crazy Horse 46, Takini 35
Lower Brule 72, Tiospaye Topa 46
Semifinal
Marty Indian 73, Omaha Nation, Neb. 71
Tiospa Zina Tribal 83, Flandreau Indian 35
GIRLS
Aberdeen Central 61, Brandon Valley 47
Aberdeen Roncalli 64, Webster 29
Bowman County, N.D. 50, Lemmon 30
Burke 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 33
Colman-Egan 47, Estelline/Hendricks 40
Corsica/Stickney 66, Menno 36
DeSmet 49, Elkton-Lake Benton 21
Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Lake Preston 45
Deubrook 56, Arlington 39
Edgemont 56, Hay Springs, Neb. 23
Faith 66, Newell 47
Freeman 53, Canton 44
Hanson 59, Bridgewater-Emery 55
Harrisburg 52, Watertown 40
Herreid/Selby Area 54, Ipswich 47
Kadoka Area 55, Bison 46
Langford 63, Northwestern 33
Milbank 52, Ortonville, Minn. 44
Mitchell 55, Brookings 32
New Underwood 53, Lyman 42
North Central Co-Op 57, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 40
Parkston 41, Avon 29
Platte-Geddes 50, Colome 45, OT
Potter County 59, Sunshine Bible Academy 47
Rapid City Christian 48, Custer 43
Red Cloud 68, Lead-Deadwood 38
Redfield 57, Britton-Hecla 10
Scottsbluff, Neb. 47, Rapid City Central 36
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 51, Sioux Falls Lincoln 31
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Pierre 50
Tea Area 72, Madison 46
Todd County 68, McLaughlin 46
Viborg-Hurley 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 44
Wall 59, Timber Lake 53
Waubay/Summit 63, Warner 36
Winner 51, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42
Big East Conference Tournament
Consolation
Baltic 43, Chester 41
Sioux Valley 50, Parker 48
Semifinal
Flandreau 60, Garretson 48
McCook Central/Montrose 53, Beresford 31
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation
Crazy Horse 42, Tiospaye Topa 23
Omaha Nation, Neb. 75, Takini 14
Semifinal
Lower Brule 48, Flandreau 41
Marty Indian 42, Tiospa Zina Tribal 31