Local results: Football, volleyball, golf
agate alert

Local results: Football, volleyball, golf

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

High School Football

Thursday's Scores

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 26, Standing Rock, N.D. 14

Lyman 50, White River 0

Harding County 56, New Underwood 6

High School Volleyball

Thursday's Scores

Bison def. Dupree, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13

Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 25-12, 25-15, 25-16

Bridgewater-Emery def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-14, 25-8, 25-14

Castlewood def. Lake Preston, 25-10, 25-22, 25-13

Dell Rapids def. Tea Area, 25-16, 24-26, 25-19, 19-25, 15-12

Edgemont def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 21-25, 24-26, 25-10, 25-9, 15-9

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-22, 24-26, 25-15, 25-10

Ethan def. Menno, 25-19, 25-15, 25-15

Faulkton def. Potter County, 26-24, 26-12, 25-23

Florence/Henry def. Langford, 25-18, 25-11, 25-19

Freeman def. Gayville-Volin, 29-27, 25-22, 25-17

Great Plains Lutheran def. Wilmot, 25-16, 25-11, 25-14

Harrisburg def. Mitchell, 26-24, 25-12, 25-21

Hulett, Wyo. def. Harding County, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-11

Ipswich def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-4, 25-14

Mobridge-Pollock def. Leola/Frederick, 25-18, 25-11, 25-11

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Hanson, 25-23, 25-19, 25-9

North Central Co-Op def. McLaughlin, 25-22, 25-11, 25-20

Philip def. Stanley County, 25-21, 25-20, 25-13

Platte-Geddes def. Bon Homme, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14

Rapid City Christian def. Faith, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16

Redfield def. Deuel, 24-26, 25-20, 25-19, 27-25

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Mitchell Christian, 25-5, 25-7, 25-9

Scotland def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-17, 25-15, 26-24

Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-2, 25-8, 25-14

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 26-24, 21-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-11

Vermillion def. Tri-Valley, 16-25, 25-16, 18-25, 25-16, 15-10

Waubay/Summit def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-21, 25-8, 25-5

Webster def. Britton-Hecla, 25-16, 25-21, 25-18

Golf

Executive Senior Men's Golf League

Thursday

Bernie Reausaw;26

Lee Shepherd;26

Jere Jackson;28

Mark Berry;29

Dennis Hanken;29

Larry Hannan;29

Ken Kirk;29

Wayne Parks;29

Bob Pfeiffer;29

Dale Clelland;30

Duane Day;30

D.W. Leaman;30

Doug Magnuson;30

Dick Mettler;30

Fred Berendse;31

Rich Cabe;31

Neil Harris;31

Ken McClain;31

Jack Jacobs;32

Frank Thomson;32

Jim Smith;33

Tom Wilson;33

Wayne Bordewyk;34

Jerry Carpenter;34

Tim Renelt;35

Wes Broer;36

Chuck Fyler;36

Ed Wegner;36

Mark Bratek;38

Ron J. Hansen;38

