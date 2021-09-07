 Skip to main content
Local results: Football, volleyball, softball, golf
agate alert

Local results: Football, volleyball, softball, golf

090321-football-009.JPG

Wall senior Cayne Krogman tackles Kadoka freshman Garrett Hermann on Friday in Kadoka.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal staff

Football

SD Media Poll

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the Week of Sept. 7 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Harrisburg (21);2-0;113;1

2. Brandon Valley (2);2-0;94;2

3. O’Gorman 1-1;48;4

4. SF Lincoln;2-0;42;RV

5. SF Jefferson;1-1;27;5

Receiving votes: RC Stevens 12, SF Washington 6, SF Roosevelt 3.

Class 11AA

1. Tea Area (18);2-0;107;T1

2. Pierre (5);1-1;90;3

3. Aberdeen Central;2-0;71;RV

4. Yankton;1-1;28;T1

5. Watertown;1-1;25;4

Receiving votes: Brookings 23, Mitchell 1.

Class 11A

1. Canton (21);2-0;113;1

2. Madison (2);2-0;92;2

3. Dell Rapids;1-1;48;3

4. SF Christian;2-0;46;4

5. Lennox;2-0;31;T5

Receiving votes: West Central 9, Tri-Valley 3, Vermillion 3.

Class 11B

1. Winner (23);3-0;115;1

2. Sioux Valley;2-1;78;2

3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan;2-1;76;3

4. Aberdeen Roncalli;3-0;35;T4

5. Elk Point-Jefferson;2-0;24;T4

Receiving votes: Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 9, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 5, McCook Central/Montrose 3.

Class 9AA

1. Platte-Geddes (23);2-0;115;1

2. Hanson;3-0;88;3

3. Garretson;2-1;45;4

4. Chester Area;3-0;35;RV

5. Florence/Henry;3-0;24;RV

Receiving votes: Canistota/Freeman 23, Lyman 6, Hamlin 4, Timber Lake 4, Ipswich 1.

Class 9A

1. De Smet (22);3-0;114;1

2. Howard (1);3-0;91;2

3. Herreid/Selby Area;3-0;56;4

4. Wolsey-Wessington;1-1;42;3

5. Wall;3-0;36;5

Receiving votes: Kimball/White Lake 3, Castlewood 2, Kadoka Area 1.

Class 9B

1. Gayville-Volin (13);2-0;90;3

2. Faulkton Area (1);2-1;71;4

3. Harding Co./Bison (5);1-1;67;2

4. Avon (3);2-0;43;RV

5. Sully Buttes;2-1;40;1

Receiving votes: Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 34.

SDHSAA Coaches Poll

11AAA

1. Harrisburg (9);2-0;69

2. Brandon Valley (6);2-0;60

3. Sioux Falls Jefferson;1-1;32

4. Sioux Falls O'Gorman;1-1;24

5. Sioux Falls Washington;1-1;16

Others: Sioux Falls Roosevelt 12, Sioux Falls Lincoln 9

11AA

1. Tea Area (6);2-0;72

2. Aberdeen Central (5);2-0;58

3. Pierre TF Riggs (4);1-1;50

4. Yankton;1-1;24

5. Watertown;1-1;24

Others: Brookings 22, Mitchell 3, Huron 1

11A

1. Canton (13);2-0;74

2. Madison (1);2-0;47

3. Lennox (1);2-0;34

4. Sioux Falls Christian;2-0;32

5. Dell Rapids;1-1;16

Others: West Central 15, Tri Valley 9, Vermillion 7

11B

1. Winner (14);3-0;72

2. Sioux Valley;2-1;39

3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan;2-1;37

4. Elk Point-Jefferson;2-0;22

5. Aberdeen Roncalli;3-0;16

Others: McCook Central/Montrose 14, W/WS/SC 10, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 9

9AA

1 Platte-Geddes (19);95;2-0

2 Hanson (1);65;3-0

3 Florence/Henry (1);40;3-0

4 Chester Area;36;3-0

5 Canistota/Freeman;21;1-2

Other: Garretson 19, Ipswich 14, Lyman 12, Hamlin 8, Viborg-Hurley 5, Parkston 4, Timber Lake 4, Leola/Frederick Area 1

9A

1 DeSmet (14);98;3-0

2 Howard (6);77;3-0

3 Wolsey-Wessington;47;1-1

4 Herreid/Selby Area;44;3-0

5 Wall (1);31;3-0

Other: Castlewood 6, Gregory 5, Kimball/White Lake 4, Warner 3

9B

1 Avon (8);67;2-0

2 Harding County/Bison (7);60;1-1

3 Gayville-Volin (5);59;2-0

4 Hitchcock-Tulare;43;3-0

5 Faulkton Area;36;2-1

Other: Sully Buttes (1) 34, Potter Co 23, Alcester-Hudson 4, Dell Rapids St. Mary 3

Volleyball

S.D. Media Poll

Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 7, 2021. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. O'Gorman (14);4-0;75;1

2. S.F. Washington;3-0;60;2

3. S.F. Lincoln;6-1;43;3

4. Pierre;4-0;16;RV

5. Brandon Valley;3-3;15 4

RECEIVING VOTES: Harrisburg (5-3) 14; S.F. Roosevelt (1-3) 2

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (14);6-0;75;1

2. Dakota Valley;3-0;58;2

3. Winner;4-0;44;3

4. R.C. Christian;7-0;30;4

5. Garretson;7-0;8;RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Hamlin (7-0) 5; Hill City (7-0) 3; Madison (5-2) 2

CLASS B

1. Wolsey-Wessington (6);3-0;61;5

2. Northwestern (5);7-1;55;2

3. Warner;3-1;50;1

4. Bridgewater-Emery (2);4-0;27;4

5. Chester Area;5-2;23;3

RECEIVING VOTES: Faulkton Area (1 first place vote; 3-0) 7; Gregory (6-0) 1; Platte-Geddes (5-0) 1.

Soccer

Week FOUR Soccer Coaches Poll

Boys AA

1. Sioux Falls Jefferson

2. Aberdeen Central

3. Yankton

4. Rapid City Stevens

5. Sioux Falls Washington

Receiving Votes: SF Lincoln, RC Central, O'Gorman, Spearfish

Girls AA

1. Aberdeen Central

T2. Brandon Valley

T2. Rapid City Stevens

4. Pierre T.F. Riggs

5. Harrisburg

Receiving Votes: SF Lincoln, SF Roosevelt, Watertown, O'Gorman

Boys A

1. Sioux Falls Christian

2. Tea Area

3. St. Thomas More

4. Belle Fourche

5. Vermillion

Receiving Votes: Groton Area, James Valley Christian

Girls A

1. West Central

2. Tea Area

3. Sioux Falls Christina

4. Groton Area

5. Vermillion

Receiving Votes: Dakota Valley, Garretson

Softball

Week 3 Class A Fastpitch Coaches Poll

1. Harrisburg (9);61

2. Sioux Falls Lincoln (1);55

3. Sioux Falls O'Gorman;22

4. Brookings;17

5. Rapid City Stevens;14

Also receiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington, Watertown, Yankton, Brandon Valley, Sioux Falls Jefferson

Golf

Executive Senior Men's Golf League

Tuesday

Dennis Hanken;26

Doug Magnuson;26

Wes Broer;27

Dan Harrington;28

Lee Shepherd;28

Duane Day;30

Chuck Fyler;30

Larry Hannan;30

Wayne Parks;30

Tom Wilson;30

Jack Jacobs;30

Stan Brooks;30

Fred Berendse;31

Mark Bratek;31

Jere Jackson;31

Tim Renelt;31

Bernie Reausaw;32

Mel Woolley;32

Ken McClain;33

Fred Mettler;33

Ron J. Hansen;34

Wayne Bordewyk;35

Jim Smith;35

Ed Wegner;35

Clint Pepper;35

Jerry Carpenter;36

Bob Wood;36

Ken Kirk;38

Frank Thomson;39

