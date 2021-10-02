 Skip to main content
Local Results: Football, Volleyball
agate alert

  • Updated
High School Football

Saturday's Scores

Chamberlain 48, Sisseton 0

Clark/Willow Lake 26, Webster 13

Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Estelline/Hendricks 0

Hamlin 16, Elkton-Lake Benton 14

Lead-Deadwood 6, Rapid City Christian 0

High School Volleyball

Saturday's Scores

Brandon Valley def. Pierre, 19-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22

Jones County def. Bennett County, 25-18, 25-16, 25-17

Wagner def. Tri-Valley, 25-12, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19

281 Conference Tournament

First Round

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Wessington Springs, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22

James Valley Christian def. Highmore-Harrold, 21-25, 25-17, 27-25

Sunshine Bible Academy def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-11, 25-9

Wolsey-Wessington def. Iroquois, 25-14, 25-21

Second Round

Highmore-Harrold def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-17, 25-18

Iroquois def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-15, 25-17

Sunshine Bible Academy def. James Valley Christian, 25-10, 25-22

Wolsey-Wessington def. Wessington Springs, 25-12, 25-13

Third Round

Iroquois def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 18-25, 25-21, 25-20

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Wessington Springs, 25-22, 25-23

Wolsey-Wessington def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-16, 25-17

Great Plains Conference Tournament

Pool C

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-27, 25-19, 25-18

Mile High Lead-Deadwood Tournament

Bronze Pool

Lakota Tech def. Newell, 25-14, 25-17

New Underwood def. Lakota Tech, 25-23, 25-17

New Underwood def. Newell, 25-18, 22-25, 25-13

Gold Pool

Hot Springs def. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., 26-24, 25-16

Hot Springs def. Kadoka Area, 25-18, 25-14

Kadoka Area def. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., 26-24, 16-25, 25-18

Pool A

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. def. Lakota Tech, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-17, 25-21

Lead-Deadwood def. Lakota Tech, 25-22, 24-26, 25-20

Pool B

Hot Springs def. New Underwood, 25-21, 25-18

New Underwood def. Wall, 15-25, 25-23, 25-23

Wall def. Hot Springs, 25-21, 14-25, 25-17

Pool C

Harding County def. Newell, 25-17, 25-17

Kadoka Area def. Harding County, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19

Kadoka Area def. Newell, 25-14, 25-20

Silver Pool

Harding County def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-12, 25-14

Harding County def. Wall, 26-24, 25-19

Wall def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-11, 14-25, 25-10

Twin Cities Tournament

Championship Bracket

Ogallala, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 25-20, 25-11

Consolation

Chadron, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 25-16, 27-25

Seventh Place

Gering, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 25-22, 20-25, 25-11

Pool Play

North Platte, Neb. def. St. Thomas More, 25-13, 26-24

Rapid City Stevens def. Burns, Wyo., 25-16, 25-13

Rapid City Stevens def. North Platte, Neb., 19-25, 26-24, 25-20

Scottsbluff, Neb. def. St. Thomas More, 25-15, 25-16

St. Thomas More def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-21, 25-15

Torrington, Wyo. def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-7, 18-25, 25-23

