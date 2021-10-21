Local results: football, Volleyball

High School Football
Thursday's Scores
Brookings 21, Pierre 14
Canton 43, Lennox 28
Chamberlain 29, Custer 26
Dell Rapids 43, Tri-Valley 6
Harrisburg 43, Brandon Valley 14
Madison 40, Sioux Falls Christian 12
Mitchell 21, Huron 20, OT
Rapid City Stevens 49, Rapid City Central 0
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 49, Sioux Falls Jefferson 6
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41, Aberdeen Central 14
Sioux Falls Washington 34, Sioux Falls Lincoln 24
Spearfish 28, Belle Fourche 14
Sturgis Brown 40, Douglas 13
Tea Area 27, West Central 13
Vermillion 34, Dakota Valley 6
Yankton 20, Watertown 13
Class 9A State
First Round
Castlewood 42, Kadoka Area 20
DeSmet 62, Britton-Hecla 12
Gregory 34, Burke 6
Herreid/Selby Area 50, Northwestern 6
Howard 40, Kimball/White Lake 6
Wall 56, North Central Co-Op 6
Warner 54, Philip 0
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0
Class 9AA State
First Round
Canistota 22, Florence/Henry 20
Garretson 28, Hamlin 7
Hanson 70, Elkton-Lake Benton 22
Ipswich 36, Lemmon/McIntosh 0
Lyman 30, Stanley County 0
Parkston 20, Bon Homme 15
Platte-Geddes 35, Chester 12
Timber Lake 14, Leola/Frederick 8
Class 9B State
First Round
Alcester-Hudson 34, Sully Buttes 0
Avon 64, Estelline/Hendricks 14
Dell Rapids St. Mary 40, Corsica/Stickney 0
Faulkton 52, Colome 0
Gayville-Volin 36, Langford 14
Harding County 26, New Underwood 12
Hitchcock-Tulare 38, Faith 0
Potter County 52, Jones County 6
Class 11B State
First Round
Aberdeen Roncalli 14, Redfield 6
Beresford 27, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 24
Bridgewater-Emery 48, Hot Springs 6
Elk Point-Jefferson 56, St. Thomas More 28
McCook Central/Montrose 9, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6
Sioux Valley 54, Deuel 20
Wagner 28, Groton Area 21
Winner 60, Clark/Willow Lake 0
High School Volleyball
Thursday's Scores
Rapid City Christian def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-8, 25-11
Todd County def. Little Wound, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17