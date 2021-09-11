 Skip to main content
Local results: Football, Volleyball
  Updated
High School football

Saturday's Scores

Aberdeen Central 33, Mitchell 14

Brandon Valley 12, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7

Canton 49, Custer 6

Sioux Falls Washington 24, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 0

Tea Area 36, Huron 0

Winner 54, St. Thomas More 7

High School volleyball

Saturday's Scores

Aberdeen Central def. Sturgis Brown, 25-12, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14

Brookings def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14

Florence/Henry def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-21, 25-14

Mitchell def. Huron, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 29-27

Northwestern def. Madison, 25-22, 25-14, 25-14

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-4, 25-11, 25-9

Pierre def. Spearfish, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13

Potter County def. Miller, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23, 25-18

Rapid City Christian def. Custer, 25-9, 25-10, 25-11

Red Cloud def. Todd County, 26-24, 27-25, 14-25, 25-16

Watertown def. Rapid City Central, 25-17, 25-15, 25-17

Arlington Tournament

Arlington def. Deubrook, 16-25, 25-15, 25-11

Arlington def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-15, 25-17

Arlington def. Faulkton, 25-17, 25-19

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Faulkton, 13-25, 25-21, 25-23

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Warner, 25-17, 25-23

Faulkton def. Deubrook, 25-23, 17-23, 25-18

Warner def. Arlington, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23

Warner def. Burke, 25-14, 25-7

Warner def. Deubrook, 25-19, 25-22

Warner def. Faulkton, 25-18, 26-24

Big East Conference Tournament

Fifth Place

Parker def. Beresford, 17-25, 24-26, 28-26, 25-21, 15-13

Seventh Place

Sioux Valley def. Flandreau, 25-20, 24-26, 20-25, 25-20, 15-12

Clark/Willow Lake Tournament

Pool 3

Redfield def. Lake Preston, 22-25, 25-15, 25-11

Webster def. Lake Preston, 25-15, 25-20

Pool 4

DeSmet def. Florence/Henry, 25-14, 25-19

Florence/Henry def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-6, 25-9

Waverly-South Shore def. DeSmet, 25-17, 25-16

Lennox Tournament

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Lennox, 25-20, 25-14

Belle Fourche def. Lennox, 25-17, 25-19

Mobridge Tournament

First Round

Ipswich def. North Central Co-Op, 25-15, 25-18

Mobridge-Pollock def. McIntosh, 25-13, 25-5

Stanley County def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-20, 25-12

Philip Tournament

Pool A

Philip def. Bennett County, 25-13, 25-13

Philip def. Harding County, 25-19, 25-17

Philip def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-20, 25-18

Philip def. Lyman, 25-11, 25-9

Wolsey Wessington Tournament

Pool A

Mitchell Christian def. Marty Indian, 22-25, 27-25, 25-22

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Mitchell Christian, 25-19, 25-14

Wolsey-Wessington def. Marty Indian, 25-11, 25-8

Wolsey-Wessington def. Mitchell Christian, 25-8, 25-7

Wolsey-Wessington def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-27, 25-7, 25-12

Pool B

Langford def. Leola/Frederick, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17

Langford def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-21, 25-14

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Langford, 25-23, 25-23

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Leola/Frederick, 25-14, 25-9

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-9, 25-11

