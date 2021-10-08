 Skip to main content
Local results: Football, Volleyball
  • Updated
High School Football

Friday's Scores

Arlington/Lake Preston 44, Deubrook 18

Avon 76, Centerville 42

Beresford 28, Baltic 0

Bon Homme 24, Viborg-Hurley 18

Brandon Valley 54, Mitchell 0

Britton-Hecla 62, Waverly-South Shore 7

Brookings 42, Huron 14

Canton 35, Chamberlain 7

Chester 42, Irene-Wakonda 14

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 58, Oelrichs 8

Clark/Willow Lake 20, Aberdeen Roncalli 19

Colman-Egan 52, Estelline/Hendricks 20

Deuel 42, Sisseton 0

Elk Point-Jefferson 38, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 21

Faulkton 50, North Central Co-Op 14

Florence/Henry 34, Elkton-Lake Benton 20

Gayville-Volin 58, Colome 8

Gregory 28, Platte-Geddes 8

Hamlin 28, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 20

Hanson 32, Canistota 24

Harding County 66, Newell 14

Harrisburg 62, Rapid City Central 12

Herreid/Selby Area 56, Potter County 20

Hitchcock-Tulare 48, Great Plains Lutheran 23

Howard 42, Garretson 35

Ipswich 68, Leola/Frederick 20

Jim River 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 27

Kadoka Area 30, New Underwood 16

Lead-Deadwood 26, Custer 6

Little Wound 60, Standing Rock, N.D. 2

Lower Brule 56, Crow Creek 14

Lyman 50, Philip 0

Madison 35, Dell Rapids 7

McCook Central/Montrose 44, Parker 7

McLaughlin 66, Marty Indian 16

Milbank 41, Webster 3

Mobridge-Pollock 57, Dakota Hills 7

Pierre 52, Watertown 42

Red Cloud 26, Todd County 24

Sioux Falls Christian 21, Dakota Valley 20

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 62, Rapid City Stevens 14

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40, Sioux Falls Washington 27

Sioux Valley 48, Flandreau 14

Spearfish 24, Douglas 6

St. Thomas More 35, Belle Fourche 13

Stanley County 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 6

Sully Buttes 22, Langford 8

Tea Area 42, Aberdeen Central 20

Timber Lake 52, Faith 0

Tiospa Zina Tribal 66, Omaha Nation, Neb. 12

Vermillion 28, West Central 26

Warner 44, Northwestern 0

Winnebago, Neb. 54, St. Francis Indian 0

Wolsey-Wessington 48, Kimball/White Lake 13

Yankton 48, Sturgis Brown 7

High School Volleyball

Friday's Scores

Harding County def. Newell, 25-11, 25-19, 27-25

East/West Tournament=

Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-11, 25-19

Brandon Valley def. Sturgis Brown, 25-17, 25-5

Brookings def. Rapid City Stevens, 26-24, 25-20

Harrisburg def. Douglas, 25-3, 25-12

Harrisburg def. Rapid City Central, 25-13, 25-15

Harrisburg def. Spearfish, 25-14, 25-14

Sturgis Brown def. Brookings, 18-25, 25-22, 27-25

Watertown def. Douglas, 25-18, 17-25, 25-6

Watertown def. Rapid City Central, 25-9, 22-25, 25-23

Watertown def. Spearfish, 25-15, 29-27

Yankton def. Douglas, 25-13, 25-15

Yankton def. Rapid City Central, 27-25, 25-20

Yankton def. Spearfish, 25-17, 25-9

Scheels Metro Tournament

Pool F

Fargo Shanley, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-21, 25-18

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Kindred, N.D., 25-11, 28-26

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Valley City, N.D., 25-16, 21-25, 15-6

