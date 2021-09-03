Local Results: Football, Volleyball

High School Football
Friday's Scores
Aberdeen Central 40, Yankton 28
Aberdeen Roncalli 35, Dakota Hills 12
Avon 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 14
Bennett County 34, Lakota Tech 6
Bon Homme 21, Stanley County 18
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 44, Parker 6
Brookings 42, Douglas 0
Canton 21, Tri-Valley 16
Centerville 50, Colome 0
Chamberlain 28, Vermillion 6
Chester 38, Viborg-Hurley 0
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 48, McLaughlin 36
DeSmet 40, Deubrook 0
Dell Rapids 40, Sisseton 0
Deuel 3, Mobridge-Pollock 0
Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Flandreau 6
Faulkton 44, Northwestern 7
Florence/Henry 44, Leola/Frederick 0
Garretson 35, Parkston 20
Gayville-Volin 32, Alcester-Hudson 24
Great Plains Lutheran 36, Langford 14
Gregory 34, Burke 6
Groton Area 37, Webster 6
Hamlin 26, Castlewood 20
Hanson 48, Irene-Wakonda 0
Hitchcock-Tulare 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 0
Hot Springs 14, St. Thomas More 0
Howard 59, Canistota 28
Huron 34, Spearfish 9
Lemmon/McIntosh 56, Newell 0
Lennox 33, Custer 14
Little Wound 40, Crow Creek 30
Lyman 44, Sully Buttes 6
Madison 46, Dakota Valley 13
North Central Co-Op 50, Waverly-South Shore 0
Pierre 35, Mitchell 20
Potter County 12, Warner 7
Rapid City Christian 36, Hill City 0
Red Cloud 42, Lower Brule 6
Redfield 19, Clark/Willow Lake 14
Sioux Falls Christian 32, Milbank 6
Sioux Falls Washington 62, Rapid City Central 14
Sioux Valley 60, Baltic 6
Tea Area 52, Sturgis Brown 0
Timber Lake 38, Herreid/Selby Area 28
Todd County 38, Standing Rock, N.D. 8
Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 54, Lead-Deadwood 20
Wagner 21, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0
Wall 61, Kadoka Area 18
West Central 45, Belle Fourche 7
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Colman-Egan 6
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 26, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
High School volleyball
Friday's Scores
Gillette Invite
Rapid City Central def. Buffalo, Wyo., 10-25, 25-21, 15-12
Rapid City Stevens def. Scottsbluff, Neb., 25-23, 25-16
Rapid City Stevens def. Sheridan, Wyo., 25-14, 25-14
Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 26-28, 25-20, 15-13