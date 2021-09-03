 Skip to main content
Local Results: Football, Volleyball
Local Results: Football, Volleyball

High School Football

Friday's Scores

Aberdeen Central 40, Yankton 28

Aberdeen Roncalli 35, Dakota Hills 12

Avon 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 14

Bennett County 34, Lakota Tech 6

Bon Homme 21, Stanley County 18

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 44, Parker 6

Brookings 42, Douglas 0

Canton 21, Tri-Valley 16

Centerville 50, Colome 0

Chamberlain 28, Vermillion 6

Chester 38, Viborg-Hurley 0

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 48, McLaughlin 36

DeSmet 40, Deubrook 0

Dell Rapids 40, Sisseton 0

Deuel 3, Mobridge-Pollock 0

Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Flandreau 6

Faulkton 44, Northwestern 7

Florence/Henry 44, Leola/Frederick 0

Garretson 35, Parkston 20

Gayville-Volin 32, Alcester-Hudson 24

Great Plains Lutheran 36, Langford 14

Gregory 34, Burke 6

Groton Area 37, Webster 6

Hamlin 26, Castlewood 20

Hanson 48, Irene-Wakonda 0

Hitchcock-Tulare 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

Hot Springs 14, St. Thomas More 0

Howard 59, Canistota 28

Huron 34, Spearfish 9

Lemmon/McIntosh 56, Newell 0

Lennox 33, Custer 14

Little Wound 40, Crow Creek 30

Lyman 44, Sully Buttes 6

Madison 46, Dakota Valley 13

North Central Co-Op 50, Waverly-South Shore 0

Pierre 35, Mitchell 20

Potter County 12, Warner 7

Rapid City Christian 36, Hill City 0

Red Cloud 42, Lower Brule 6

Redfield 19, Clark/Willow Lake 14

Sioux Falls Christian 32, Milbank 6

Sioux Falls Washington 62, Rapid City Central 14

Sioux Valley 60, Baltic 6

Tea Area 52, Sturgis Brown 0

Timber Lake 38, Herreid/Selby Area 28

Todd County 38, Standing Rock, N.D. 8

Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 54, Lead-Deadwood 20

Wagner 21, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0

Wall 61, Kadoka Area 18

West Central 45, Belle Fourche 7

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Colman-Egan 6

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 26, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

High School volleyball

Friday's Scores

Gillette Invite

Rapid City Central def. Buffalo, Wyo., 10-25, 25-21, 15-12

Rapid City Stevens def. Scottsbluff, Neb., 25-23, 25-16

Rapid City Stevens def. Sheridan, Wyo., 25-14, 25-14

Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 26-28, 25-20, 15-13

